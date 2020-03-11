$300K in tourism grants invested in 9 Eastern Montana communities

Robert Magnan, director of the tribes’ Fish and Game department, said the tribe plans to build three trails, breaking ground on the first one in mid-April if the weather cooperates. The first one-mile trail would be wheelchair accessible. Later, a 2.5-mile and seven-mile path would be built. Each trail would include interpretive displays.

The trails will be located on the southern end of the tribes’ cultural buffalo herd pasture, or about six miles north of Highway 2 and five miles west of Poplar.

Stars

Another $38,000 was awarded to the Carter County Geological Society for its Ekalakatic Dome, a snap-together planetarium to be assembled atop the deck at the Ekalaka museum.

Last year the museum took an inflatable planetarium provided by the Museum of the Rockies on a tour to regional communities, according to Sabre Moore, Carter County museum director.

“It was amazing how excited eastern schools were to host and have their kids come to it,” she said.

