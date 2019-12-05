The Kane Christmas Bird Count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21. Participants should plan to meet at the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming, at 7 a.m. to check in, select a route, and enjoy a hot beverage.
Participants should bring binoculars, bird books, spotting scope, camera, clip board, warm clothing and footwear, hat and gloves, lunch, and plenty of water and/or warm drinks. The bird count is done at 4 p.m. and the results are totaled. Participants are invited to stay for the results and share a potluck dinner with the group. If you plan to join the group for dinner, please bring a dish to share.
The Kane Christmas Bird Count Circle is centered around the old town of Kane and extends from Moncur Springs on the west side to Sand Draw near Lovell. It includes a good portion of the Yellowtail Habitat. Pheasant season will still be open, don’t forget your hunter orange.
Four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. If you don’t have a four-wheel drive vehicle, staff will try to pair you with a team who has one. At check-in, participants will be asked for their vehicle license number, vehicle description, and a cell phone number.
Christmas Bird Counts are held throughout North and South America and the Pacific Islands. They are sponsored by the National Audubon Society. As a citizen scientist during the Christmas Bird Count, participant observations identify species at risk, focus public policy, initiate conservation strategies, influence public commitment, and locate birds on the move due to climate change.
Everyone is welcome — no expertise required. Bring a friend. If you are interested in birding but are unsure of your identification skills, you will be teamed up with others who have birding skills. Contact Christy Fleming at 307-548-5406 or by email at Christy_fleming@nps.gov for more information about the Kane count.