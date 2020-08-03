You have permission to edit this article.
Kayaking tours offered at Bighorn Canyon

Bighorn Canyon

Park ranger Christy Fleming prepares to take travel writers out in kayaks during a tour of the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area last year.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area's staff is again offering guided kayak programs this year on Bighorn Reservoir.

The programs will cover proper paddling techniques, general safety precautions, and fun facts about Bighorn Canyon.

The excursions are offered free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. To decrease the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, the programs will be restricted this year to family groups of six to eight people. Face coverings are required. Participants must call ahead and register.

To register call the Bighorn Canyon NRA Visitor Center at 307-548-5406.  Have a list of the people in your group and their life jacket sizes available. 

The lesson dates for the South District, boating from Horseshoe Bend to Crooked Creek between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are: Aug. 6, 7, 20 and 21.

At the North District, boating from Ok-A-Beh to Box Canyon between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the dates are: Aug. 13 and 27.

