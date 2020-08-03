Kayaking tours offered at Bighorn Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area's staff is again offering guided kayak programs this year on Bighorn Reservoir.

The programs will cover proper paddling techniques, general safety precautions, and fun facts about Bighorn Canyon.

The excursions are offered free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. To decrease the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, the programs will be restricted this year to family groups of six to eight people. Face coverings are required. Participants must call ahead and register.

To register call the Bighorn Canyon NRA Visitor Center at 307-548-5406. Have a list of the people in your group and their life jacket sizes available.

The lesson dates for the South District, boating from Horseshoe Bend to Crooked Creek between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are: Aug. 6, 7, 20 and 21.

At the North District, boating from Ok-A-Beh to Box Canyon between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the dates are: Aug. 13 and 27.

