Kids fishing days in Lewistown, Great Falls canceled

Two annual fishing events for youngsters in central Montana that attract large numbers of people have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two events are the Lewistown kids fishing day, set for May 30, and the Great Falls Kids Fishing Day, set for June 6.

Depending on the weather, the Lewistown gathering at the community’s Frog Ponds will often attract more than 100 youngsters and adults. The Great Falls event at Wadsworth Pond on the city’s westside can have 2,000 or more people. The Great Falls kids fishing day is the largest such event in the state.

Groups helping at the Great Falls event are: Walleyes Unlimited, FWP, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Missouri River Flyfishers and North Middle School Fishing Club.

The Lewistown fishing day is sponsored each year by FWP and the federal Bureau of Land Management. Volunteers from the local Walleye’s Unlimited and Trout Unlimited chapters also help.