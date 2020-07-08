Kings Hill archery shoot July 18-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Great Falls Archery Club will hold its 42nd annual Kings Hill Shoot July 18-19.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. on July 18. Fifty 3-D targets will be set up with one arrow per target and no scoring. Fun shoots will also be held in the afternoon starting at 2 p.m. with a long distance competition; 3 p.m. a survival shoot; and at 6:30 a water bag shoot.

On July 19 between 8 and 10 a.m. participants can register for the competitive shoot using the 50 3-D targets.

Archers 12 and younger shoot for free, ages 12 to 17 pay $10 and 18 and up $15.

The shoot will be held at Harley Park, which is located 12 miles west of Neihart on Belt Park Road. Or take Divide Road in the Lewis and Clark National Forest. Primitive camping is available. Bring your own water.

For more information email the club at gfarchery@yahoo.com or log on to www.greatfallsarchery.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0