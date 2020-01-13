Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: The north end of reservoir is open water while the south end ice is continuing to improve. Rainbows are being caught in Confederate Bay, Broadwater Bay and by the ponds while using red or orange jigs or Swedish Pimples tipped with a maggot or worm, in 7 to 8 feet of water. On the north end rainbows are being caught in open water around Yacht Basin and the outhouse on worms or garlic marshmallows. A few walleye are being caught by the ponds on jigs and maggots or worms in 10 to 12 feet of water. Anglers are still not venturing out to perch areas like Hole in the Wall. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 8 inches in Broadwater Bay, but 2 to 4 inches out from that. Closer to the ponds there is 8 to 10 inches, while Court Sheriff Bay and Confederate Bay have 5 inches of ice. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.
Hauser: No ice reported except for Lake Helena where there is up to 8 inches of ice. A few rainbows and ling have been showing up below Canyon Ferry Dam in open water. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.
Holter: No ice reported. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The kokanee bite continues to be great. Using Hali or Swedish Pimples and maggots or corn in 35 to 45 feet of water has been working well. Lots of small perch are also being picked up just off the bottom in around 25 to 40 feet of water with similar ice jigs. There is around 8 inches of ice. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.