Land deals on Fish and Wildlife Commission Aug. 13 agenda

Approval of $7.3 million in conservation easements that would protect habitat across more than 18,000 acres is being requested by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

It’s now up to the Fish and Wildlife Commission to approve the proposals when the group meets via Zoom on Aug. 13. The commission will also be asked to advance other land deals allowing FWP to explore unique purchases, including a new wildlife management area in the Snowy Mountains and islands in the Yellowstone River.

W-Bar

In far Eastern Montana’s Wibaux County, the W-Bar conservation easement would protect 6,751 acres along Beaver Creek. The appraisal for the easement is $2.19 million. The property is owned by Corey and Heidi Jo Schieffer.

The ranch contains a tie to history. Pierre Wibaux, a French-born cattleman, built his ranch headquarters on the W-Bar in the late 1800s. The ranch name comes from his brand, a W with a bar under it. Remnants of Wibaux’s stone barn also remain on the property.