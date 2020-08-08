Land deals on Fish and Wildlife Commission Aug. 13 agenda

Approval of $7.3 million in conservation easements that would protect habitat across more than 18,000 acres is being requested by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
It’s now up to the Fish and Wildlife Commission to approve the proposals when the group meets via Zoom on Aug. 13. The commission will also be asked to advance other land deals allowing FWP to explore unique purchases, including a new wildlife management area in the Snowy Mountains and islands in the Yellowstone River.
W-Bar
In far Eastern Montana’s Wibaux County, the W-Bar conservation easement would protect 6,751 acres along Beaver Creek. The appraisal for the easement is $2.19 million. The property is owned by Corey and Heidi Jo Schieffer.
The ranch contains a tie to history. Pierre Wibaux, a French-born cattleman, built his ranch headquarters on the W-Bar in the late 1800s. The ranch name comes from his brand, a W with a bar under it. Remnants of Wibaux’s stone barn also remain on the property.
The land is a “unique combination of Eastern Montana habitats including, native prairie grasslands interspersed with numerous hardwood draws and riparian habitat associated with Beaver Creek and Dry Creek,” according to FWP’s decision notice. “The property comprises the largest intact parcel of Beaver Creek from its headwaters to the North Dakota line, encompassing over 11 miles of important riparian habitat along Beaver Creek and over 10 miles along Dry Creek and other tributaries.”
Mule deer, whitetails, turkey, sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge, antelope and the occasional elk inhabit the area, along with numerous songbirds. The creek is home to native and introduced game fish.
“The CE would preclude conversion of native ground, limit development, institute grazing standards, and offer managed public access opportunities in perpetuity,” according to FWP.
The agreement includes a minimum of 400 hunter days annually and 200 fishing days each year.
Payment for the easement would come from a mix of federal Pittman-Robertson and state Habitat Montana dollars. Habitat Montana is funded by the sale of hunting licenses.
Lone Tree
The Lone Tree conservation easement would protect about 11,285 acres in southern Blaine County at a cost of $5.09 million. Habitat Montana, the Montana Sheep Auction Fund, and a grant from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust would pay for the purchase.
The property — composed of four separate parcels — is a mixture of shrub and prairie grasslands along with forested breaks along the Missouri River. Bighorn sheep, mule deer, antelope, elk, sage grouse, upland birds, and a diversity of nongame wildlife inhabit the land. Under the agreement, 400 hunter days would be allowed on the properties.
The landowners are Brian and Courtney Gasvoda and Dana and Melissa Gasvoda, all of Big Sandy. Numerous Bureau of Land Management parcels are adjacent to the conservation easements.
Snowies
In addition to the requests to fund the Lone Tree and W-Bar conservation easements, FWP is also seeking approval to pursue four other unique land deals in Eastern Montana.
The 5,667-acre Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area is being proposed north of Ryegate and east of Red Hill Road in Golden Valley County. FWP is partnering with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to pursue the purchase. The property is currently owned by the Montana Children’s Home and Hospital in Helena.
“This native foothill habitat provides for a diverse assemblage of species, including critical winter range (as well as year-round habitat) for elk, mule deer, and pronghorn, as well as habitat for black bear, white-tailed deer, and other native species,” according to FWP.
To the north the land abuts a large parcel of BLM land that includes the 6,936-acre Twin Coulee Wilderness Area. To the east the land shares a border with Wilks Ranch Montana, owned by Dan and Ferris Wilks, two of the largest landowners in Montana. The Wilks Ranch in that region is home to the largest elk herd in the state.
“This property would provide permanent access to incredible wildlife habitat and public recreation opportunities, including access to occupied elk habitat within the Snowy Mountains Elk Management Unit,” FWP wrote.
Marias
Another land deal FWP is seeking approval to pursue is the 30,000-acre Chip Creek conservation easement, located north of Loma with seven miles of Marias River frontage. About 23,600-acres of the easement is contiguous.
“This is one of the largest remaining blocks of native grasslands in the Golden Triangle,” FWP wrote. “In this area, the greatest risk to native grassland systems is conversion to cropland.
“The area is a stronghold for antelope and mule and white-tailed deer. Two active sage grouse leks are located on and near the property. Other upland game birds include sharp-tailed grouse, pheasant, gray partridge, and Merriam’s turkey. The property provides habitat for many nongame species including black-tailed prairie dogs and associated species like burrowing owls. Long-billed curlews and other grassland bird and mammalian species inhabit the property.”
If the easement goes through, about 24,000 acres of native habitat would be protected. In addition, the easement would provide access to adjoining state and BLM lands.
Cree Crossing
The third land deal FWP is seeking permission to pursue would add 171 acres to the Cree Crossing Wildlife Management Area about 20 miles northeast of Malta in Phillips County. The property is south of the Milk River, includes 1.4 miles of river frontage and provides habitat for whitetail deer and pheasants.
The proposed addition would support an estimated 500-750 hunter days and 150-200 fishing days of public access annually, according to FWP. It also “lies within overlapping core habitats of declining grassland songbirds (Sprague’s pipit, chestnut-collared longspur, McCown’s longspur, and Baird’s sparrow) as well as within a high density of breeding duck pairs (40-60 duck pairs per square mile).” In addition, the property is adjacent to a mapped pronghorn migration corridor.
The Milk River Sleeping Buffalo Wildlife Management Area is located in the same region. The proposed land also is adjacent to BLM and Bureau of Reclamation property.
Islands
FWP also has the opportunity to manage two islands in the Yellowstone River downstream from Reedpoint that total 45 acres. Money to acquire the land would come from the Department of Justice Natural Damage Resource Program as a result of the 2011 Silvertip Oil Spill near Laurel.
The islands are located six river miles below Indian Fort fishing access site, one river mile above the proposed Two Bridges site and seven river miles above Holmgren FAS. The Montana Department of Transportation recently purchased the islands and adjacent ranch land as a part of a project to decommission a bridge that served the ranch. The DOJ proposes to purchase the lands from MDT and turn the title over to FWP.
FWP is proposing the islands remain undeveloped while providing opportunities for hunters, anglers and campers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!