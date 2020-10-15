 Skip to main content
Landowners petition to ban motor boats from Boulder River, tributary to Yellowstone River
Landowners petition to ban motor boats from Boulder River, tributary to Yellowstone River

Boulder River

The Boulder River is a tributary to the Yellowstone River. Petitioners are asking the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to ban motorboats on the Boulder.

 Brett French

A petition to ban motor boats on the Boulder River has been generated by adjacent landowners and presented to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The proposed ban would extend from the river’s confluence with the Yellowstone River upstream and include the Boulder’s tributaries. The river enters the Yellowstone near Big Timber.

Forty-seven people signed the petition, which the commission will consider at its Oct. 22 meeting. Public comment on the proposal will be taken at the meeting. If the commission agrees to move forward it would initiate the rulemaking process.

The petition states that the landowners are concerned that jet boats are a safety hazard because they can operate in shallow waters at high speeds. The Boulder River is unsafe for such motor boats, the petitioners contend, because it is narrow, has blind corners and is home to irrigation pumps, other nonmotorized boaters, anglers, swimmers, innertubers and livestock.

In September, landowners along the Shields River, another tributary to the Yellowstone, submitted a similar petition to the Fish and Wildlife Commission. Comments on that proposal were taken until Oct. 9.

In 2016, a petition sought to reduce angling pressure on the Boulder River but was not approved by the commission.

