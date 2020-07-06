Large wolf spiders are scary ground dwellers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A very large spider gave my son a surprise as he bent down to enter his tent on a recent camping trip to Fort Peck Reservoir.

He placed a quarter next to the spider to demonstrate its unusually large size as we took photographs.

Lauren Kerzicnik, an insect diagnostician for Montana State University, identified the large arachnid as an immature Carolina wolf spider. (If that was an immature, how much bigger and scarier are the adults?)

Hogna caroninensis, its Latin name, is native to North America and widespread. It is one of many wolf spiders in the Lycosidae family. Lycosa means wolf in Greek. In North America alone it's estimated there are 240 separate wolf spider species. They can range in size from a half-inch to 2-inches long.

"I have found them in many different habitats," Kerzicnik wrote in an email, including farm fields in southeastern Colorado. "My last female and male pets were from Fort Peck."

Unlike other spiders that build webs between branches or somewhere high enough to catch flying insects, wolf spiders dig burrows in the ground that may be 5 to 6 inches deep.