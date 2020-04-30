Learn-to-hunt program offered for Wyoming women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wyoming's second Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop teaching the basics of hunting in a field classroom combined with the opportunity to hunt pronghorn is being offered this fall.

The workshop will be held Sept. 8-13 at the Safari Club Ranch in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Jackson.

“Beyond BOW is designed for women who have an interest in learning how to hunt big game or game birds who have little to no hunting experience,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator. “All classes are taught at the entry level in a safe, non-intimidating outdoor setting.”

The training will include marksmanship, how to choose and care for your hunting equipment, field dressing, meat processing, how to plan a hunt from start to finish, Wyoming regulations, knife skills, outdoor survival and hunting ethics. Everyone will participate in a simulated hunt, and those interested in applying for a pronghorn license have the chance to go on a mentored hunt. More details on the camp are available in the application packet.