Learn-to-hunt program offered for Wyoming women

Wyoming's second Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop teaching the basics of hunting in a field classroom combined with the opportunity to hunt pronghorn is being offered this fall.
The workshop will be held Sept. 8-13 at the Safari Club Ranch in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Jackson.
“Beyond BOW is designed for women who have an interest in learning how to hunt big game or game birds who have little to no hunting experience,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator. “All classes are taught at the entry level in a safe, non-intimidating outdoor setting.”
The training will include marksmanship, how to choose and care for your hunting equipment, field dressing, meat processing, how to plan a hunt from start to finish, Wyoming regulations, knife skills, outdoor survival and hunting ethics. Everyone will participate in a simulated hunt, and those interested in applying for a pronghorn license have the chance to go on a mentored hunt. More details on the camp are available in the application packet.
Women must be at least 18 years old to apply for the Beyond BOW camp. Participants will be selected through a random draw for 20 slots. Party applications for up to two are accepted, but they must be submitted in the same envelope. The application fee is $350, with an extra $75 for women who participate in a pronghorn hunt or who want to extend their stay to learn to fly fish. The fees include meals and lodging; participants are responsible for any required hunting and fishing licenses and stamps.
Applications must be submitted by mail to the Cheyenne Game and Fish Headquarters office by 3 p.m. on May 15 with a payment of $350 per participant. Complete information on the workshop and how to apply is available on the Game and Fish website.
The camp is sponsored by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Safari Club International Foundation and the First Hunt Foundation.
