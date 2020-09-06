Lewistown-area Resource Management Plan gets final approval

After 800 comments and 150 letters of protest, the Bureau of Land Management has finalized its plan to manage federal resources across a huge swath of central Montana.
The Resource Management Plan for the BLM’s Lewistown Field Office, and portions of the Butte Field Office, was finalized late last month.
The Montana plan covers a vast area of the state, about 651,200 acres of land in nine counties ranging from Fergus and Petroleum in the east to several areas along the Rocky Mountain Front. The document will guide everything from grazing and oil and gas drilling to mining and recreation on those lands for the next 20 years.
The last move in the six-year-long planning effort was for the BLM to respond to criticisms of its draft RMP.
In a 59-page document, acting director of the BLM William Perry Pendley addressed criticisms of the planning effort, often referring to a similar refrain: the RMP is broad in scope, and therefore does not define actions for any specific sites.
Pendley has been a lightning rod for the agency, drawing criticism for his past commitment to sell federal lands. His nomination to become director of the BLM was withdrawn by the Trump administration last month, so Pendley has served for more than a year without congressional scrutiny.
The protests covered everything from the BLM’s decision to recognize fewer Areas of Critical Environmental Concern and Wilderness Study Areas than originally proposed, to sage grouse management and oil and gas leasing. Many of those issues were raised by environmental groups who were shut down by Pendley in his summary report.
For example, concerns that more ACECs weren’t designated after the agency at first recognized the unique landscapes for their unique values, Pendley wrote: “… there is no statutory or regulatory requirement that the BLM designate any or all ACECs identified or considered during the planning process."
Although the RMP “acknowledges impacts on ACEC values from activities such as mineral entry, mineral materials disposal, off-highway vehicle travel, and rights-of-way,” the agency’s Final Environmental Impact Statement “compares these effects with other protective measures … which will minimize surface disturbances, thereby reducing impacts regardless of ACEC designation.”
Likewise, the BLM said that “Cave and karst resources would be managed, regardless of ACEC status, to protect significant cave resources for scientific research, educational study, and recreational experiences …”
In place of more protective designations like ACECs and WSAs, the BLM developed a new one for its Montana plans: Backcountry Conservation Areas. BCAs will “promote public access to support wildlife-dependent recreation and hunting opportunities and facilitate the long-term maintenance of big game wildlife populations, while also permitting other activities,” according to the agency. The designations are the first of their kind in the United States.
The designation was praised by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a nonprofit coalition of conservation organizations, while other sportsmen were withholding judgment to see how the idea works out.
The Montana Wilderness Association had threatened to file suit over the Resource Management Plan if it was not substantially modified to address the group’s concerns. Instead, the group plans to take another approach.
"Instead, we are urging Sen. (Steve) Daines to support the Leasing Market Efficiency Act," said Aubrey Bertram, Eastern Montana field director for the wilderness group, in an email. "We are urging this because the Lewistown RMP will create a situation in which the BLM — already underfunded and understaffed — is bombarded with thousands of acres of noncompetitive oil and gas leases to process and monitor, leases that will almost certainly not lead to production, create any jobs, or serve any other public benefit."
Bertram said Sen. Jon Tester's bill would "put an end to noncompetitive oil and gas leasing, serving as our best chance to cut down on the number of noncompetitive oil and gas leases prompted by this RMP that opens 95% of public lands in central Montana to oil and gas. It will also help ensure that taxpayers dollars meant for public lands in central Montana actually benefit those lands."
The BLM will now develop a plan identifying actions to implement the Resource Management Plan and to help the agency’s staff prepare budget requests and schedule work. Each project would provide the opportunity for public input and comments.
The Record of Decision and approved RMP are available online at the BLM's ePlanning site https://epla1ming.blm.gov. Limited printed copies or flash drive copies are available by request from the Lewistown Field Office, 920 NE Main Street, Lewistown, Montana 59457, or by calling 406-538-1900.
