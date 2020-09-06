Lewistown-area Resource Management Plan gets final approval

The designation was praised by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a nonprofit coalition of conservation organizations, while other sportsmen were withholding judgment to see how the idea works out.

The Montana Wilderness Association had threatened to file suit over the Resource Management Plan if it was not substantially modified to address the group’s concerns. Instead, the group plans to take another approach.

"Instead, we are urging Sen. (Steve) Daines to support the Leasing Market Efficiency Act," said Aubrey Bertram, Eastern Montana field director for the wilderness group, in an email. "We are urging this because the Lewistown RMP will create a situation in which the BLM — already underfunded and understaffed — is bombarded with thousands of acres of noncompetitive oil and gas leases to process and monitor, leases that will almost certainly not lead to production, create any jobs, or serve any other public benefit."

Bertram said Sen. Jon Tester's bill would "put an end to noncompetitive oil and gas leasing, serving as our best chance to cut down on the number of noncompetitive oil and gas leases prompted by this RMP that opens 95% of public lands in central Montana to oil and gas. It will also help ensure that taxpayers dollars meant for public lands in central Montana actually benefit those lands."