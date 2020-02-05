Livingston's Sacajawea Park offers Yellowstone River views

Livingston has done a good job of celebrating its sometimes destructive neighbor, the Yellowstone River, at Sacajawea Park.

A walking path at the park doubles as a river blockade, keeping a bend from migrating into the park while also allowing a route for enjoying the ever-rolling water. The Absaroka Mountains provide a backdrop to the river, adding to the scenic setting.

Inside the park the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s helped build the ponds that provide habitat for waterfowl. An arched stone bridge built by the WPA separates two of the ponds creating Sacajawea Lake.

The recreational area gets its name from the Shoshone woman who accompanied and guided explorers Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and their crew across what is now the western United States. The park is not far from where Clark began his exploration down the Yellowstone River in 1806 on his return journey.

The 15-acre park is one of the largest in the old railroad town and includes tennis courts, a picnic area and a playground. On the south side, large trees provide shaded areas during hot summer days. Grassy open areas accommodate soccer games, Frisbee or a game of catch.