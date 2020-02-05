Livingston's Sacajawea Park offers Yellowstone River views

Livingston has done a good job of celebrating its sometimes destructive neighbor, the Yellowstone River, at Sacajawea Park.
A walking path at the park doubles as a river blockade, keeping a bend from migrating into the park while also allowing a route for enjoying the ever-rolling water. The Absaroka Mountains provide a backdrop to the river, adding to the scenic setting.
Inside the park the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s helped build the ponds that provide habitat for waterfowl. An arched stone bridge built by the WPA separates two of the ponds creating Sacajawea Lake.
The recreational area gets its name from the Shoshone woman who accompanied and guided explorers Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and their crew across what is now the western United States. The park is not far from where Clark began his exploration down the Yellowstone River in 1806 on his return journey.
You have free articles remaining.
The 15-acre park is one of the largest in the old railroad town and includes tennis courts, a picnic area and a playground. On the south side, large trees provide shaded areas during hot summer days. Grassy open areas accommodate soccer games, Frisbee or a game of catch.
Sacajawea Park abuts Miles Park Lagoon, a 7-acre site that houses an old band shell, skate park and city pool. A park statue of Sacajawea honors her contribution to the Lewis and Clark expedition. Miles Park shares a border with the Miles Park Athletic Complex, which includes baseball diamonds on its 16 acres.
Livingston had a master plan developed to look at its parks and that detailed how its facilities would benefit from updates like an extended trail system, removal of buildings and a now-defunct wading pool.
Even without an investment in those infrastructures, Sacajawea is a pleasant place to picnic, take a walk, visit the river or watch the waterfowl.
To reach the park, turn south off East Park Street onto Yellowstone Street, which will take you over the historic WPA bridge. The park’s address is 229 River Drive, if you want to punch that into your phone’s mapping program.