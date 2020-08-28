Logging project proposed west of Yellowstone National Park

Although no new permanent roads would be developed, temporary roads may be built and decommissioned upon the work’s completion.

In the past, the Custer Gallatin National Forest has had a difficult time getting projects proposed for the Hebgen area off the ground due to challenges by Montana environmental groups.

In March, a federal court said the Forest Service had failed to properly analyze the 5,600-acre North Hebgen project’s impacts on elk hiding cover and wolverines.

In 2014 a judge ordered the agency to re-examine the Lonesome Wood project’s effects on Canada lynx and grizzly bears 12 miles west of West Yellowstone.

Legislation has been introduced in Congress to try to avoid such legal challenges to push logging projects through more quickly. At the same time, the process under which such work is reviewed — the National Environmental Policy Act — is also under attack in Congress.

Meanwhile, the timber industry has seen growing demand for lumber as the housing market continues to thrive amid low interest rates despite the COVID-19 pandemic, although industry growth is projected to decline in the next five years. In Montana, the value of timber sales on public lands is estimated at $400 million, about 40% of the state’s total, according to the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities.

