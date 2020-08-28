Logging project proposed west of Yellowstone National Park

Citing the threat of a mountain pine beetle outbreak and the possibility of wildland fire, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is proposing a logging and vegetation treatment project spread across 39,900 acres just west of the Yellowstone National Park border.
The project area includes the Lower, Middle, and Upper South Fork Madison River watersheds along with lands that a “substantial number of grizzly bears” utilize.
The South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment Project Draft Environmental Assessment and other documents, including information on how to provide comments, are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57353.
Comments on the South Plateau project will be accepted through Sept. 16.
The project in the Hebgen Ranger District would provide an estimated 35,000 CCF (100 cubic feet) of saw timber to local mills during the 15 years of the work.
The South Plateau project also proposes the closure and rehabilitation of Road 478 along the South Fork of the Madison River to improve water quality, and to open a portion of Road 1704 that is closed to the public to maintain the travel corridor.
In addition, to protect the streams a 100-foot “no-work” buffer would be enforced around the waterways.
Although no new permanent roads would be developed, temporary roads may be built and decommissioned upon the work’s completion.
In the past, the Custer Gallatin National Forest has had a difficult time getting projects proposed for the Hebgen area off the ground due to challenges by Montana environmental groups.
In March, a federal court said the Forest Service had failed to properly analyze the 5,600-acre North Hebgen project’s impacts on elk hiding cover and wolverines.
In 2014 a judge ordered the agency to re-examine the Lonesome Wood project’s effects on Canada lynx and grizzly bears 12 miles west of West Yellowstone.
Legislation has been introduced in Congress to try to avoid such legal challenges to push logging projects through more quickly. At the same time, the process under which such work is reviewed — the National Environmental Policy Act — is also under attack in Congress.
Meanwhile, the timber industry has seen growing demand for lumber as the housing market continues to thrive amid low interest rates despite the COVID-19 pandemic, although industry growth is projected to decline in the next five years. In Montana, the value of timber sales on public lands is estimated at $400 million, about 40% of the state’s total, according to the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities.
