Long elk seasons trimmed in some Montana hunting districts

Although hunters knock on his door to hunt the animals when they are up on the hillsides, he won’t allow them access because that’s where Quigley wants them to stay. After dealing with the problem for 20 years, he said the last two have been the best because of the elk shoulder seasons. Hunters may not kill a lot of elk, he added, but they do move them out of his fields.

Hunters

Dave Stone, vice-president of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, said shoulder seasons were a “very contentious issue” in his region and divided the membership. Joe Perry, representing the Montana Sportsmen Alliance, said his group doesn’t want to see any landowners suffer, but disagrees on the means to move elk off fields. Adam Shaw, of the Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, said his group would prefer to see damage hunts used because they would be more equitable in providing hunter access. He also suggested the department start requiring mandatory reporting of hunter harvest to better track how many elk are killed.

Gevock said the meeting emphasized the need for FWP to improve its game damage hunt system so it’s more efficient. The agency also needs to rewrite its elk management plan, he said.