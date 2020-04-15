Look for long-legged, burrowing owls in fields

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you see a small owl with long legs, white eyebrows and large yellow eyes standing in a field or sitting on a fence post, it may be a burrowing owl.

They get their name from living in burrows, holes in the ground made by other animals like prairie dogs and badgers. Inside the holes they build nests — sometimes up to 10 feet underground — where they will lay six to seven eggs.

While many other owls do their hunting at night, burrowing owls are out during the night and day. That’s when they are hunting small animals like mice, birds, frogs or insects to eat.

In Montana, burrowing owls are found just about everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains, but only during the summer. By fitting captured owls with tiny tracking devices, scientist have learned many of the owls fly south — some as many as 2,000 miles — to spend the winter.