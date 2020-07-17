Lower Madison fishing restrictions enacted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A permanent hoot owl restriction for a portion of the lower Madison River has been implemented.

The restriction will apply to the stretch of the river from the Bureau of Land Management’s Warm Springs Boat Launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River. This annual closure will be in effect from July 15 through Aug. 15 every year.

Hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight. Restrictions of this nature are enacted to protect fish, such as trout, which become more susceptible to disease and mortality when high water temperatures combine with additional stressors.

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission approved this permanent yearly restriction for the Madison River in 2019 as part of an update to fishing regulations.

