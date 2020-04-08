Lower Yellowstone, Missouri river paddlefish season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 paddlefish seasons on the Yellowstone and Lower Missouri rivers (yellow tag), which runs from May 15 to June 1, have been canceled to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We understand the importance of the Yellowstone River paddlefish season to the local communities and anglers," said FWP director Martha Williams. "This closure isn't made lightly and is done with the health and well-being of our communities and residents in mind."

The closure will last the entire season and applies to both harvest and catch-and-release days. Aside from a temporary closure due to flooding concerns in 2011, FWP has never had to cancel a paddlefish season.

The yellow tag season, which runs from May 15-June 30, draws large groups of anglers to Intake fishing access site, Sidney Bridge, Richland Park and other areas. Many people travel from all over the United States and Canada to participate.

“The decision to cancel the yellow tag season on the Yellowstone River is based on the reality that paddlefishing here is the opposite of social distancing,” said Eileen Ryce, FWP Fisheries Division administrator. “The risk of spreading COVID-19 through paddlefishing is not acceptable given the governor’s guidelines for social distancing.”