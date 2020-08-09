Madison River regulations up for debate at Aug. 13 meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In what seems to be a never-ending debate, regulating angler use on one of the busiest rivers in Montana has prompted two new proposals.

Fishing Outfitters of Montana along with three Butte-area conservation groups have presented separate petitions to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for managing the Madison River fishery.

“Just putting it on the agenda is not an endorsement one way or another,” said Shane Colton, commission chairman.

The commission will consider the proposals around 9 a.m. at its Aug. 13 meeting, which is live-streamed via Zoom and YouTube. Staff from Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which has long worked on the issue, will answer questions but "will not represent any support or opposition to the petitions," according to a press release, but is recommending "the commission propose rule language regarding management of recreational use on the Madison River for public comment, whether based on these petitions or not."

“If the commission decides to move forward we are required to do an (environmental assessment),” said Eileen Ryce, Fisheries Division administrator.

FOAM