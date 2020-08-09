Madison River regulations up for debate at Aug. 13 meeting

In what seems to be a never-ending debate, regulating angler use on one of the busiest rivers in Montana has prompted two new proposals.
Fishing Outfitters of Montana along with three Butte-area conservation groups have presented separate petitions to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for managing the Madison River fishery.
“Just putting it on the agenda is not an endorsement one way or another,” said Shane Colton, commission chairman.
The commission will consider the proposals around 9 a.m. at its Aug. 13 meeting, which is live-streamed via Zoom and YouTube. Staff from Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which has long worked on the issue, will answer questions but "will not represent any support or opposition to the petitions," according to a press release, but is recommending "the commission propose rule language regarding management of recreational use on the Madison River for public comment, whether based on these petitions or not."
“If the commission decides to move forward we are required to do an (environmental assessment),” said Eileen Ryce, Fisheries Division administrator.
FOAM
In its petition, Fishing Outfitters of Montana is proposing to: 1) Remove the existing restriction on fishing from a boat in the Quake Lake to Lyons Bridge fishing access site section; 2) Prohibit the implementation of any rest-rotation sections for at least three years; 3) Establish flex trips for commercial Special Recreation Permit holders; 4) Allow for the transfer of guided trips allocated under this system to other outfitters; 5) Establish a tier system as the basis for commercial trip allocation; 6) Establish reporting and user fee requirements for SRP permit holders; 7) Evaluate river use and management plan performance every three years; 8) and establish a Commercial Use Working Group.
“I think we’ve come a lot further in reaching common ground,” said Jason Fleury, president of FOAM.
More details on FOAM’s proposal can be found in the complete petition online at http://fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/insideFwp/commission/meetings/agenda.html?coversheet&topicId=61755293. FOAM claims to represent more than 300 outfitters and 500 guides statewide.
Petition 2
The George Grant Trout Unlimited, Skyline Sportsmen Association and Anaconda Sportsmen Association have submitted a separate petition to the commission to manage use of the Madison River.
The groups are asking the commission to: 1) Establish two rest-rotation sections where commercial activity is prohibited one day a week on a seasonal basis; 2) Prohibit the use of a vessel or float tube to gain access to fishing in the wade-only reaches on a seasonal basis; 3) Limit vessel or float tube access to carry-in only for any new access acquisitions below Greycliff FAS to maintain its more primitive nature; 4) Implement access site management.
The complete petition can be found at http://fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/insideFwp/commission/meetings/agenda.html?coversheet&topicId=61755292.
“The health of the fishery would be maintained by eliminating growth of commercial outfitters and evaluating growth control approaches for noncommercial users, which should also stabilize catch-and-release mortality of brown and rainbow trout,” the groups stated in their petition.
Common
Both proposals include a recommendation that commercial use be capped at 2019 levels. More than 300 outfitters have Special Recreation Permits for the Madison. In 2019, more than 200 outfitters were active on the river, according to the conservation groups.
They also both propose the creation of a no-cost recreational use stamp to help monitor and understand how people are recreating on the river. The information could then be used to govern noncommercial use. That’s an idea FWP had developed, as well.
“We have some information on angler use but very little to no information on the other users,” Ryce said. “We really need to get a better idea of what’s happening.”
Similar petitions submitted by FOAM, the conservation groups and the Madison River Foundation were presented to the Fish and Wildlife Commission last November. All were rejected to collect further information and public input.
“When we sent it out for scoping we learned a lot,” Commissioner Colton said, noting the agency received many comments. “So that gave us some good direction.”
Fleury said FOAM’s membership was adamant about offering a new petition despite the rejection last year. The group also modified its proposal in hopes of spreading out use.
It was at that November meeting that Commissioner Richard Stuker voiced concern that the proposals only addressed commercial use, which is about 20% of all usage. Noncommercial anglers, if left unregulated, “will continue to put pressure on the resources,” he said, as nearby communities like Bozeman continue to grow.
History
Recent debate over the issue dates back to 2011 when FWP began working on a recreation management plan. Despite repeated attempts at finding a solution, including the creation of a rulemaking committee, the controversial topic has yet to be resolved.
Management goals were outlined, which include: ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of the fishery, offering diverse angling opportunities while reducing conflicts, and sustaining the ecological and economic benefits of the river.
In 2018, the commission denied FWP’s Madison River Recreation Management EA, which in part established an outfitter cap, designated certain days for noncommercial use only and prohibited outfitting on the lower river below Greycliff fishing access site.
The latest delay came in June when FWP submitted a new draft environmental assessment to the commission. Gov. Steve Bullock’s office stepped in to put the document on hold amid COVID-19 concerns.
“After consulting with staff, and learning of concerns from the business community, the Governor determined that proceeding with the Madison River EA in such close proximity to the transition to Phase II of his reopening guidelines and the removal of Montana’s 14-day quarantine in early June may have posed hardships for some businesses and limited their participation in the ongoing efforts to address crowding concerns,” wrote Marissa Perry, Bullock’s communications director, in an email.
At the June commission meeting, chairman Shane Colton said there were “very organized and very loud voices who have made it clear if we go treading into noncommercial use that they will fight that with every fiber of their being and engage in rhetoric that is harmful and deceitful.” He went on to say that it had been “made clear time and again that if we have a discussion about pulling one angler off that river that we’re going to destroy the local economy.”
Colton also noted that FWP director Martha Williams had “been taking a lot of accusations that I think are unfounded” regarding the issue.
The delay in considering FWP’s environmental assessment made sense given the problems the novel coronavirus was creating, Colton said recently.
River use
Establishing limitations would not be new ground. The Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers adopted rules in 1999 that regulate outfitter and nonresident use. Although there’s disagreement about the limitations, a 2015 survey found the rules had improved the recreation experience.
Unfortunately for FWP, it couldn’t take the same approach when forming rules for the Madison, Colton said. “That model didn’t seem to translate,” he added.
Meanwhile, FWP continues to see increasing use of the Madison River, which seems to be heightened this summer as more people are venturing outdoors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As of 2017, use of the river below Ennis Lake was estimated at 750,000 user days. This portion of the river sees a tremendous amount of inner tubers and pleasure boaters during the summer, when the water often warms too much for trout fishing except in the morning. Outfitted angler days during 2017 on the same stretch were 2,724.
The upper river, the 50 miles above Ennis Lake to Quake Lake, saw an estimated 207,000 angler days in 2017. Outfitted angler days were 19,662 in a section revered for its brown and rainbow trout fishing. It’s estimated that 89% of the fishing on the upper Madison comes from noncommercial anglers. A similar percentage are nonresidents. Nonresidents who hired guides contributed an estimated $23.5 million to the Madison County economy, according to a University of Montana study.
In March, a report noted that the number of large rainbow and brown trout on the upper river had declined below 20-year averages. Fisheries biologists could not explain the decline.
Surveys have also shown the catch rates for anglers has dropped over time.
“The time for Fish and Wildlife Commission to act on the Madison River, is long overdue,” the conservation groups wrote at the end of their petition. “We appreciate your prompt attention to this petition. Time is of the essence.”
