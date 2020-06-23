Male grizzly near Shelby euthanized after repeated conflicts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks captured and euthanized a sub-adult male grizzly bear about five miles west of Shelby on June 19.

The bear had been involved in multiple conflicts between Ethridge and Ledger this spring, and attempts to prevent incidents were unsuccessful. The towns are east of Glacier National Park.

In consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the decision was made not to relocate the bear because its undesirable behavior appeared ingrained and posed a human safety risk.

The young male bear was conditioned to non-natural foods and habituated to the presence of people, meaning it had lost its fear of humans. The bear had obtained food rewards, such as spilled grain, livestock carrion, and barbecue grills near homes, which led the bear to seek out residences for more food. Further, the bear had grown accustomed to people and had looked into two home windows and approached a person on a porch.