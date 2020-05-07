Mallard's Rest FAS to be closed May 13-June 5

Mallard’s Rest fishing access site along the Yellowstone River south of Livingston will be closed from May 13 through June 5 for road improvements.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the temporary closure on April 23. There will be no public access to the site, boat ramp or campground during the closure. The closure was also scheduled to happen during spring runoff to minimize the impact to recreationists.
Mallard’s Rest is about 13 miles south of Livingston. Loch Leven fishing access site is an alternate upstream take-out for floaters on the Yellowstone River. Downstream take-outs at Pine Creek and Carter’s Bridge remain open.
