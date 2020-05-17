Man camping, floating along Sun River injured after grizzly sow attack Sunday

The floating group had been on the river for a day already before camping on public land. They had broken camp and were preparing to get back into the river when the attack happened sometime around 8:30 a.m., according to FWP.

"We showed up to investigate the incident and determined the grizzly bear had acted as we would expect a female grizzly with a cub in a surprise encounter with a human," Lemon said. "We cleared the scene in the early afternoon and are going to take no further action with the bear."

The general area along the Rocky Mountain Front near the scene of the attack has had "a ton" of bear activity this year, but Lemon said he's not sure if it's different than years past or simply related to general increase in bear population.

"That area is right in the heart of the Rocky Mountain Front grizzly bear country and has been for quite a few years."

Lemon emphasized that people should be proactive about taking steps to avoid a surprise bear encounter.

"It's a good opportunity to remind people that much of Montana is grizzly bear country now. When they're out this time of year, bears are active, people are active, they need to be prepared for a grizzly bear encounter. That means having bear spray and knowing how to use it. Traveling in groups, making a lot of noise, keeping an eye out for bear sign, doing everything in your power to avoid a surprise encounter."

