Mandatory walleye kill one of new fishing reg proposals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A mandatory catch, kill, and reporting of all walleye caught in the Western Fishing District is one of the proposed fishing regulation changes for 2021 now out for comment.

The intent of the regulation is to prevent additional illegal introductions of walleye in western Montana and to potentially help the department detect illegal introductions and take action sooner. Noxon Reservoir and Cabinet Gorge Reservoir, where established walleye populations are already known to exist, would be exempt from this regulation.

Another proposal would place a bag limit on crayfish harvested from McGregor Lake in northwest Montana. McGregor Lake has a native crayfish population and there is growing concern that harvest for consumption as well as predation from illegally introduced smallmouth bass could reduce the crayfish population.

Other proposed changes involve clarification on use of live bait fish in the Central and Eastern fishing districts, improve consistency of kokanee salmon fishing regulations in central Montana, changing regulations for some new and existing children's fishing ponds, and several other relatively minor clarifications.