March 27 is deadline for paddlefish tag

Paddlefish anglers planning to harvest a fish in the Upper Missouri River (from Fort Peck Dam to Fort Benton) will need to apply no later than 5 p.m. on March 27 for an Upper Missouri River Paddlefish Tag.

Applications for the lottery drawing can be made online at fwp.mt.gov or by stopping by any regional or area FWP offices.

New for this year, applicants will have an opportunity to purchase a bonus point for their paddlefish application, similar to drawings for big game. Applicants may purchase one bonus point per year, either at the time of application or between July 1 and Sept. 30 of the current year. The bonus point can be used in future years to place the applicant's name in the drawing additional times to increase their odds of drawing a tag. The number of additional chances is calculated by squaring the base bonus point.

“We wanted this bonus point opportunity for those folks who put in for the Upper Missouri paddlefish tag year after year and really want a tag, but may not have the best luck,” said Region 6 fisheries manager Steve Dalbey. “This should level the playing field so everyone can get one of these special tags every few years.”

