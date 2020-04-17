Marias River flows to increase as part of pallid sturgeon research

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning in late April releases from Tiber Dam into the Marias River are planned to be stepped up from about 700 cfs to 2,000 cfs.

The increased flow is part of an endangered pallid sturgeon research project by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation on the upper Missouri and lower Marias rivers. The idea is to replicate spring runoff to see if it benefits pallid sturgeon.

The high April flow would be followed by a reduction to 1,500 cfs in early May and a stepped increase to 3,000 cfs in late May and early June. Near mid to late June releases would be stepped back down to manage reservoir storage.

Depending on inflows into Tiber Reservoir during this period, release rates and schedules would be adjusted. The proposed releases are not anticipated to significantly impact Tiber Reservoir levels, boat launching and recreation.

River recreationists and irrigation pumpers are advised to be cautious throughout the period of increased flows as the river stage is expected to fluctuate.

For more information on pallid sturgeon research activities, contact FWP biologist Jason Rhoten at 406-454-5853. For questions about Tiber Dam releases contact Clayton Jordan with Reclamation at 406-247-7334.

