Medical emergencies in Yellowstone complicated by remoteness, unusual injuries, author writes

• A California man who dove into a hot spring to rescue his dog. When he crawled out his skin sloughed off and his eyes were “fried like egg whites.”

• A young girl who slipped and fell 500 feet into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

• A man who suffered massive neck, head and chest injuries after being gored by a bison.

• The one “behemoth lethal to both man and animal” was “1-800-RV-4-RENT. There were more accidents involving RVs than any other vehicle in the park.” Fortunately, most were minor collisions in the parking lots.

• The spookiest place in Yellowstone is where law enforcement rangers and the maintenance crew dumps wildlife that has died. “The grizzlies hear the truck in the distance, and they come running. You never see the bears, but you can feel their eyes on you.”

“At the end of dinner each night, I always had the same thought: the myriad of Yellowstone’s wonders is matched only by the many ways the park can kill you,” Grange wrote.

If people are still inspired to visit national parks after reading his book, Grange said he hopes they will “be more responsible and not become a patient.