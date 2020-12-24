Medicine Rocks State Park certified as International Dark Sky Sanctuary

“It was a lot of work, but the long-term benefits of a significant international designation make it well worth it,” Moore said.

The International Dark-Sky Association promotes night skies that are minimally impacted by human light sources. For more information on getting involved in the International Dark Sky Association Montana Chapter, visit https://montana.darksky.ngo/. The group raises awareness about light “pollution” in Montana and co-sponsors dark sky star parties at Medicine Rocks State Park, as well as across the state.

As a National Historic Site, Medicine Rocks carries great significance to the cultural and natural history of the region that requires preservation of the landscape. Dark Sky events and astrophotography workshops conducted within the park by Carter County Museum and Montana State Parks have put the park on the map as a destination for astronomical observers in addition to history enthusiasts. This park also serves as a home for many species of flora and fauna that are fundamental to the ecosystem of southeastern Montana. In addition, the IDA designation will bring outside dollars to Ekalaka, Baker and the entire southeast Montana region, Maas said.