Meeteetse moose captured for study

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, 16 moose were captured and radio collared south of Meeteetse as part of a cooperative research effort.

“Collared moose will provide wildlife managers with a better understanding of daily and seasonal movement patterns, survival, calving locations, habitat use and selection, and forage preferences,” said Game and Fish wildlife biologist Bart Kroger. “Ultimately this information will be used to help access future management needs of local moose populations.”

As part of the study, 10 cows and six bulls were captured along the Greybull River, Wood River and Gooseberry Creek using a helicopter and dart gun. Once chemically immobilized, researchers fitted the moose with radio collars, assessed body condition and parasite loads, recorded measurements and collected fecal, hair, blood and tooth samples. For cow moose, an ultrasound was used to determine pregnancy and if pregnant, a vaginal implant transmitter was placed to determine when and where the cow’s calf is born.

After processing, all moose were given a drug reversal, and then released on site. The project crew, led by University of Wyoming graduate student Rebecca Levine, plan to capture additional moose this summer and next winter to help improve data needs for the project.

The work combined the efforts of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, local contributors Charlie and Mary Rumsey and many local landowners who granted access to their private land to capture moose.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0