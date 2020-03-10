Meeting on Fresno Reservoir fishery set for March 12 in Havre

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold an informational meeting in Havre at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, regarding the Fresno Reservoir fishery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regional biologist Cody Nagel will talk about the condition of the fishery, which is documenting good natural reproduction, as well as trends in angling use.

The meeting will be held at the Triangle Communication hospitality room. FWP encourages anyone who has an interest in recreational fishing at Fresno to attend.

For more information contact the Havre FWP field office at 406-265-6177.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0