Meeting on Fresno Reservoir fishery set for March 12 in Havre

Fresno

There's plenty of horizon to light up at sunrise and sunset at Fresno Reservoir, just west of Havre.

 Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold an informational meeting in Havre at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, regarding the Fresno Reservoir fishery.

Regional biologist Cody Nagel will talk about the condition of the fishery, which is documenting good natural reproduction, as well as trends in angling use.

The meeting will be held at the Triangle Communication hospitality room. FWP encourages anyone who has an interest in recreational fishing at Fresno to attend.

For more information contact the Havre FWP field office at 406-265-6177.

