Meetings planned for proposed conservation easements near Denton, Winifred

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public review and comment on two environmental assessments for proposed conservation easements near Denton and Winifred.

The $491,000 Wolf Creek Conservation Easement is proposed for about 1,000 acres of mixed sagebrush-grassland adjoining the Beckman Wildlife Management Area in deer/elk Hunting District 426. The cost would be paid using Habitat Montana money which is funded by hunting license sales.

The $2.31 million Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement is proposed for about 4,600 acres of mixed sagebrush-grassland habitat adjoining the Missouri River Breaks in deer/elk HDs 417 and 426.

Funding for the easement would come from FWP’s Habitat Montana Program and Bighorn Sheep License Auction Fund, the Wild Sheep Foundation (National and Montana Chapters), Great Falls Chapter Safari Club International, Northwestern Energy, and the Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Both easements will include public access for hunting and other recreational opportunities.