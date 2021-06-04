Members sought for Boulder River Advisory Committee

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for a Boulder River Advisory Committee, which will consider potential actions pertaining to a petition submitted to the Fish and Wildlife Commission last year.

The petition, submitted by landowners along the Boulder River south of Big Timber, seeks to ban motorboats on the river. During its April meeting, the commission deferred action in an effort to gather more information on the matter. They voted then to appoint an advisory committee.

The five-member committee will meet once or twice this summer to consider the issue and make recommendations to the commission.

Prior to the April commission meeting, the rule-making process pertaining to the petition included a commission review of the petition and a public hearing.

Those interested in applying for membership on the committee may download an application from FWP’s website at https://myfwp.mt.gov/getRepositoryFile?objectID=101915.

The deadline for application is 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

