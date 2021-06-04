 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Members sought for Boulder River Advisory Committee

Members sought for Boulder River Advisory Committee

Boulder River

The Boulder River is a tributary to the Yellowstone River. Shown here is the mouth of the river near Big Timber.

 Brett French

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for a Boulder River Advisory Committee, which will consider potential actions pertaining to a petition submitted to the Fish and Wildlife Commission last year.

The petition, submitted by landowners along the Boulder River south of Big Timber, seeks to ban motorboats on the river. During its April meeting, the commission deferred action in an effort to gather more information on the matter. They voted then to appoint an advisory committee.

The five-member committee will meet once or twice this summer to consider the issue and make recommendations to the commission.

Prior to the April commission meeting, the rule-making process pertaining to the petition included a commission review of the petition and a public hearing.

Those interested in applying for membership on the committee may download an application from FWP’s website at https://myfwp.mt.gov/getRepositoryFile?objectID=101915.

The deadline for application is 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News