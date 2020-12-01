Mild weather brings out hunters for final weekend of big game season in SE Montana

Mild weather for the final weekend of the big game hunting season meant above average hunter traffic at two of the three biological check stations set up Sunday in southeastern Montana.
Hysham
“From a harvest perspective, one thing that stood out to me was the healthy age stratification of harvested deer,” said Steve Atwood, Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist.
“Thirty-three percent of the deer observed were estimated to be 3.5 years old, 20 percent were 4.5 years old and 13 percent were 5.5 years old,” he said.
“We didn’t observe anything that was extraordinarily large in terms of antlers, but we saw a lot of really nice deer that are solid examples of the kind of deer produced in eastern Montana.”
The Hysham crew saw 168 hunters in 60 parties, which is well above the 10-year average, based on the last Sunday of the general big game season. The 68% harvest success rate was just above the long-term average.
Workers checked 76 mule deer (54 bucks, 22 does), 40 white-tailed deer (29 bucks, 11 does) and six elk (one bull, five cows).
Ashland
Sunday was again slower than the same weekend in recent years. Seventy hunting parties came through with a total of 129 hunters. Fifty-six people were successful, for a harvest success rate of 43%, which is similar to the last few years.
The harvest at Ashland included: 47 mule deer (32 bucks, 15 does); 18 white-tailed deer (12 bucks, six does) and four elk (two bulls, two cows).
Glendive
Glendive was busier than normal, with 29 parties and 47 hunters.
Wildlife biologist Melissa Foster said workers checked 17 mule deer bucks, seven mule deer does, five whitetail bucks and two whitetail does.
Similar to Hysham, 89% of bucks were 3.5 years or older, indicating good numbers of mature bucks on the landscape.
“We had quite a few hunters who had already filled one or more licenses and were casually hunting, but really mostly interested in spending time afield with friends and family,” Foster said.
“We had very few bird hunters, and those parties reported that numbers were about average but the pheasants were wild, often flushing over 100 yards out,” she said. “We only checked 11 upland game birds all day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!