Mild weather brings out hunters for final weekend of big game season in SE Montana

Mild weather for the final weekend of the big game hunting season meant above average hunter traffic at two of the three biological check stations set up Sunday in southeastern Montana.

Hysham

“From a harvest perspective, one thing that stood out to me was the healthy age stratification of harvested deer,” said Steve Atwood, Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist.

“Thirty-three percent of the deer observed were estimated to be 3.5 years old, 20 percent were 4.5 years old and 13 percent were 5.5 years old,” he said.

“We didn’t observe anything that was extraordinarily large in terms of antlers, but we saw a lot of really nice deer that are solid examples of the kind of deer produced in eastern Montana.”

The Hysham crew saw 168 hunters in 60 parties, which is well above the 10-year average, based on the last Sunday of the general big game season. The 68% harvest success rate was just above the long-term average.

Workers checked 76 mule deer (54 bucks, 22 does), 40 white-tailed deer (29 bucks, 11 does) and six elk (one bull, five cows).

Ashland