Miles City gun powder business bought by national supplier

By 1998, the Montana company was creating its own powders under the Ramshot name, according to its website. In 2005, Western Powders expanded again by purchasing Accurate Arms smokeless powders, and in 2006 it bought Montana X-Treme Gun Cleaning products. Most recently the company began producing gun powder for muzzleloaders.

Phair did not return a phone call for comment on the sale.

Hodgdon

Phair sold his firearms powder business to a similarly small, family-run business.

Hodgdon was founded in 1946 by Bruce Hodgdon who cashed in his life insurance policy to purchase a boxcar load of surplus powder from the U.S. military following World War II, Oelger said. At his kitchen table, Hodgdon repackaged the bulk gunpowder for sale to reloaders. This was at a time when sporting ammunition was in short supply. An advertisement in American Rifleman helped sell the gun powder.

“Seventy-four years later we’re now one of the largest companies in the powder business,” Oelger said.

Hodgdon’s sons, now in their 80s, continue to oversee the family business, he added.