Mining company asks Montana high court to reinstate license to drill in Park County

In her ruling, District Court Judge Brenda Gilbert agreed with the groups that provisions of the Montana Environmental Policy Act are flawed it allows Lucky Minerals to drill, even though there were deficiencies in DEQ’s environmental review.

The State Attorney General’s office has entered the fray, defending the constitutionality of the MEPA provisions.

Arguments

In addressing the court, Lucky Minerals attorney KD Feeback said, “There is basically no environmental impact to this project.”

He said the DEQ’s environmental analysis found “basically nothing.” He also questioned whether the conservation groups had standing to file the lawsuit. Any fear the groups have about an eventual mine is “putting the cart before the horse,” Feeback said, since whether there would be a mine is still uncertain.

Robert Cameron, representing the state attorney general’s office, told the justices that any concerns the conservation groups have about environmental impacts of the drilling can be addressed under the state’s Metal Mine Reclamation Act.

Justice Laurie McKinnon questioned if that means waiting until after a violation has occurred.