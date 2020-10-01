 Skip to main content
Mining company asks Montana high court to reinstate license to drill in Park County
Mine tour

Lucky Minerals geologist Trevor Dusza examines mining claims around the entrance to the historic Saint Julian Mine near Old Chico in 2018.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A Park County District Court judge’s 2019 decision that halted a Canadian mining firm from exploratory drilling north of Yellowstone National Park was in error and should be reversed.

That’s the argument attorneys representing a Canadian mining firm, the state Attorney General’s Office and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality argued before the Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In 2017, the DEQ authorized Lucky Minerals to drill up to 46 holes from 23 pads over two summers in Emigrant Gulch. The drilling was to be conducted on private land in Park County.

The possibility that a mine could result from the exploration prompted local businesses and conservation groups to organize in opposition. Thanks to a united front by Montana’s congressional delegation, in 2018 U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke approved a 20-year ban on mining claims on federal lands in the area, which includes the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

The ban covers 47 square miles in Paradise Valley and the Gardiner Basin, which is adjacent to Yellowstone National Park’s northern border.

Lawsuit

Earlier in 2018, the Park County Environmental Council and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition filed suit in District Court challenging DEQ’s approval of Lucky Minerals’ exploration license. A year later the judge ruled in the conservation groups’ favor and voided the license.

In her ruling, District Court Judge Brenda Gilbert agreed with the groups that provisions of the Montana Environmental Policy Act are flawed it allows Lucky Minerals to drill, even though there were deficiencies in DEQ’s environmental review.

The State Attorney General’s office has entered the fray, defending the constitutionality of the MEPA provisions.

Arguments

In addressing the court, Lucky Minerals attorney KD Feeback said, “There is basically no environmental impact to this project.”

He said the DEQ’s environmental analysis found “basically nothing.” He also questioned whether the conservation groups had standing to file the lawsuit. Any fear the groups have about an eventual mine is “putting the cart before the horse,” Feeback said, since whether there would be a mine is still uncertain.

Robert Cameron, representing the state attorney general’s office, told the justices that any concerns the conservation groups have about environmental impacts of the drilling can be addressed under the state’s Metal Mine Reclamation Act.

Justice Laurie McKinnon questioned if that means waiting until after a violation has occurred.

Cameron said, “Not at all,” adding that a judge could provide injunctive relief if there was proof of a violation. Right now, however, he said there is no evidence of the likelihood of irreparable harm to the environment.

Attorney Jenny Harbine, of Earthjustice, represented the conservation groups. She argued the DEQ had failed to examine reasonable alternatives that could lessen the drilling project’s potential harms. The harmful effects could include water quality violations from drilling effluent as well as wildlife disturbance in a region known as a home to endangered species such as grizzly bears and wolverines.

Harbine said that MEPA requires the DEQ to anticipate and protect against harm rather than wait until dead fish are floating on the water. Because the agency failed to correctly conduct its analysis prior to issuing Lucky Minerals a license to drill, the DEQ must redo their analysis, she added. Allowing Lucky Minerals to drill now, before a new DEQ review, would compromise the Montana Environmental Policy Act by violating Montanans’ right to offer comments before a final decision was made, Harbine said.

“DEQ must consider a reasonable alternative to lessen the impacts,” she said, calling the agency’s initial decision “unlawful.”

DEQ is asking the state’s high court to reverse the District Court decision and is offering to conduct a supplemental environmental review regarding environmental impacts on wildlife and the mitigation plan for containing any water that flows from drill holes.

Even if Lucky Minerals is allowed to conduct exploratory drilling, the company would be required to receive another approval from DEQ before conducting any mining.

Arguments in the case can be found online at the Montana Supreme Court’s website.

Location

The area where Lucky Minerals has proposed conducting test drilling is close to Chico Hot Springs Resort. Emigrant Creek flows along the drainage and is a tributary to the Yellowstone River.

Emigrant Peak

A Canadian mining company is asking the Montana Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's ruling that removed a license for exploratory drilling in Emigrant Gulch, below Emigrant Peak, in the Paradise Valley.

The area saw gold mining activity in the past, beginning in 1864 and continuing until 1930. Remnants of those old mines can still be found on the steep mountainsides above the gulch. In the 1970s and 1990s, other mining companies conducted exploratory drilling in the area.

