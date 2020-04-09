Missouri River runoff forecast reduced, but still above average

The Missouri River Basin mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15. On April 5 the mountain snow water equivalent above Fort Peck was 17.2 inches or 106% of the April 5 average. The SWE in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 15 inches which is 105% of the April 5 average.

Based on current soil moisture conditions, current plains and mountain snowpack, and long-term temperature and precipitation outlooks, the 2020 runoff forecast is now 35.5 MAF.

That's a drop of 1.4 MAF from the March 1 forecast, but is still in the top 10% of the 122 years of runoff records. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.

“This is still an above average runoff forecast and much of it depends on whether the mountain snow peaks in mid-April and if rain events or lack of rain differs significantly from what the climate outlooks indicate,” Remus said.

In early March the Associated Press reported that Republican senators from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri — which saw $3 billion in damage from Missouri River flooding last year — are pushing legislation that would require the Corps to change its management of the river.

The measure would give flood protection a higher priority than environmental, recreational and other needs. In the low water years of the 1990s — when it was a mile from the Crooked Creek Marina to the lake — Montanans pressured the Corps to make recreation a higher priority at Fort Peck Reservoir.

