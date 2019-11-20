The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved $560,000 to support mule deer populations across Wyoming through 10 habitat and migration projects.
The decision was made when the commission met in Powell for its November meeting. The projects were developed through the Statewide Mule Deer Initiative. The projects slated for the coming year would benefit nine herds of mule deer and improve 1.2 million acres, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.
The commission also directed the department to begin a multi-step approach to develop employee housing options in Teton County and continue collaboration with other state agencies.
An architectural firm, Plan One, has been selected to do the design work for a new WGFD regional office in Cody, where land must still be acquired.
Game and Fish updated the commission on chronic wasting disease surveillance. To date, Game and Fish has collected 3,414 samples, with 353 testing CWD positive. Three new deer areas have been identified as CWD positive this year — Deer Hunt Areas 50, 105 and 152.
Game and Fish is halfway through a statewide CWD working group collaborative process. The group’s interim report is available to the public and includes nine recommendations and 43 sub-recommendations. These recommendations will be reviewed for inclusion in the department's revised CWD management plan, out for public comment beginning Dec. 2-Jan. 15.