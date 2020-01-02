Mike Arnold, fisheries manager for Monster Lake Ranch, will give an overview of stillwater fly fishing available at the private water near Cody, Wyoming, at the Magic City Fly Fishers' Jan. 7 meeting.
Monster Lake supports several species of rainbow trout as well as brown and brook trout.
MCFF also initiates its first workshop on essential fly-fishing skills on Tuesday night. This session features hands-on instruction on how to tie the key knots to succeed in fly fishing. Future workshops will focus on fly casting, fly selection and family friendly fishing locations.
The social hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by the knot workshop at 6:45 and the Monster Lake presentation at 7:45. The meeting is at the Billings Rod and Gun Club and is free and open to the public.