Monster Lake

Mike Arnold, fisheries manager for Monster Lake Ranch, will provide an overview of stillwater fly fishing available at the private ranch near Cody, Wyoming, at the next Magic City Fly Fishers' meeting on Jan. 7. 

Monster Lake supports several species of rainbow trout as well as brown and brook trout.

MCFF also initiates its first workshop on essential fly-fishing skills on Tuesday night. This session features hands-on instruction on how to tie the key knots to succeed in fly fishing. Future workshops will focus on fly casting, fly selection and family friendly fishing locations.

The social hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by the knot workshop at 6:45 and the Monster Lake presentation at 7:45. The meeting is at the Billings Rod and Gun Club and is free and open to the public.

