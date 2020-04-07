Montana businesses, travelers go from mild concern to alarm over pandemic's effects on tourism

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the span of two weeks in March, Montana business owners and travelers went from mild concerns about coronavirus and its impact on the state’s tourism economy to alarm as the effects of the pandemic became apparent.

The change is reflected in the University of Montana Institute of Tourism and Recreation Research’s two March polls. The first coronavirus-related survey of businesses and travelers was done between March 11-14. That was followed by another from March 25-27.

The first survey showed 58% of respondents — both Montana residents and previous visitors — were at least somewhat concerned about their health. That number jumped to 83% in the second survey.

“Meanwhile, 71% initially indicated concern for the health of their community, and later 92% express such,” the survey showed.

“Yikes! It’s just unprecedented, and really scary for a lot of reasons,” said Norma Nickerson, director of the ITRR.

‘Uncertainty’