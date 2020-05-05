Montana fishing report: Canyon Ferry trout biting on north end

Kootenai River — The water flows from Lake Koocanusa are at about 17,900 cfs. The water temperature is at 39 degrees. The water has some off-color downstream from the tributaries, but for the most part the clarity is perfect. Hatches in the river are midge, baetis, March browns, caddis, and stoneflies. Some useful patterns to fish with are Zebra Midge, Midge Pupa, Parachute Adams, Bullet Head and Bullethead Skwala. The stretch from Libby dam downstream to Highway 37 Bridge/Fisher River is now closed for spawning until June 1. Below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. March brown, caddis and stoneflies have started to pop later in the afternoon each day. Dry fly fishing is spotty. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Nymphing is still the best way to fish. Nemoura stoneflies have been active as well as early caddis. A Rasta Skwala (12), Purple Chubby, or Bugmeister with a Pheasant Tail (16) will roll nicely. Look for fish in slower currents, pools, tailouts, and especially around cover. Nymphing the Kootenai River is still the most consistent technique this time of year. Be brave and confident and get out the bigger rods and throw streamers. This is a great time of year to catch a big fish. Don’t get concrete feet. Cover water and swing small streamers and fish them slowly with a pulse now and again to make them look like struggling baitfish. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.