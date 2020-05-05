Montana fishing report: Canyon Ferry trout biting on north end

With spring runoff underway, reservoir fishing has picked up.
Shore fishing at Canyon Ferry Reservoir has been great with many hot spots to choose from. Anglers can spread out and enjoy wetting a line without being subjected to a tight social experience. The dam area at Fort Peck Reservoir has been good for anglers fishing from boats and the shore.
As for rivers, the Beaverhead and Missouri (below Holter) are consistently producing fish.
Here is your weekly fishing report:
Top picks
Beaverhead River — The river continues to consistently produce fish. Baetis Nymphs, Zebra Midges, small Worms, and Sowbugs are working well. Late afternoons have provided the best dry fly fishing. We should see an increase in water flows out of the Clark Canyon within the next week. The warm weather this week should make the big caddis hatch pop around Dillon. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Shore fishing for rainbow trout has been excellent throughout the reservoir. The hot spots are the Outhouse, Shannon, Yacht Basin and any bays on the north end. Anglers are using worms, marshmallows, PowerBait, egg sacks, olive Woolly Buggers or red San Juan Worms for the best action. Boat anglers are reporting a few rainbows while trolling crankbaits. The walleye bite is slowly getting better south of the Silos using yellow or chartreuse crankbaits. A few walleye are being caught around the Silos from shore on worms. Access by boat can be difficult due to ramp location and water levels. More information is available on the BOR site at www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html — FWP, Helena.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — Pike and lake trout fishing has been good. Walleye and pike anglers are pitching jigs, minnows and plastics. Pike are being caught along the shoreline casting spoons. Lake trout are being caught from 10-30 feet out using crankbaits and spoons with trolling weights. Shore anglers are catching pike, catfish, and walleye from the bank using night crawlers and minnows. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Missouri River, below Holter — The river is fishing well. Olive-colored streamers and nymphing has been working. The fish have been spawning at Gates of the Mountains and we have had reports of fish biting at York Bridge and the north end of Canyon Ferry Lake. The water is clear and in good shape at 43 degrees with flows at 4,610 cfs. Dries that are working well are Purple ParaWulff (16-18), Griffith’s Gnat (18), Bucky’s Midge Cluster (18) and Cluster Midge (16-18). Nymphs and streamers that are working best are Pink Moccasin Lures (14-16), New Jigged Mo-ssasin A-Pink (14-16), Jigged Soft Spot (14-16), Olive Thin Mint (8), Nick’s Mojo Minnow Yellow Perch (4-8), Coffey’s CH Sparkle Minnow (8) and Keller’s She Demon (6). — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — Paddlefishing is now open and some have been caught. The river is running at about 11,000 cfs and it is fluctuating due to the changing temperatures. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Montana
Ackley Lake — Trout fishing has slowly picked up recently using PowerBait, worms and flies. The slow trout fishing may be due to the higher muskie population feeding on the smaller trout. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Big Hole River — Due to the warmer temperatures recently water flows have jumped. The water clarity is getting better, but not perfect. San Juan Worms and bright streamers are working the best. The moderate temperatures this week should bring a window of good fishing. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Closed until further notice. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bighorn River — The Afterbay and Three Mile access points remain closed by the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. The river south of Hardin (the Crow Reservation) is also closed to recreation by everyone but Crow tribal members. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The water is dirty and on the rise. Look for cold weather this month to drop the water levels. Small streams open on May 3. The shop is now open 9-5, Monday – Friday. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — The river is big and muddy right now. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The lower river has generally been blown out below the West Boulder and has been fishing poorly. Clearer water may still be found upstream, especially in the forest. Fish with larger nymphs as the water rises and look for blue-winged olives and March browns for rising fish. Fishing on the upper Boulder has been fair, but use caution to avoid swift water, bears, moose, etc. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — If you are fishing with nymphs use Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), Copper Johns (14), chartreuse and copper SJ Worms (14-16), and Olive Scuds. If you are fishing with streamers use Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla, Sparkle Minnow, Sex Dungeon, and Miller’s Brew Time. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The river is completely blown out. The conditions will probably remain so until the end of May. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — The water flows are about 23,000 cfs. The water still has a lot of color to it. It may be awhile before there is any good fishing. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Cooney Reservoir — This week we again saw an increase in boat traffic. The water level is high and murky with this week’s runoff. The water temps are in the upper 40s. Walleye fishing has improved with the warmer water temps. Try a silver with a blue back Rapala or the Jig Raps in green and white. The PowerBait Ripple Shad seems to be the plastic jig the fish respond to. The trout fishing has stayed consistent. Worms with a marshmallow have been catching fish. Fat perch are being caught with worms. — Cooney State Park.
Flathead Lake (North) — The lake is fishing well in deeper water. Try 200-250 feet. The delta is fishing well for big fish. Anglers should use whole fish on the bottom around 15-30 feet of water. East Bay is reporting some nice-sized perch. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Anglers are accessing East Bay, Yellow Bay and Big Arm. All state accesses are open. Lake trout are being caught with sausage setups 230-270 feet out. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River — The river is restricted to Montana 15 license plate residents. For those residents the fishing is decent. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Walleye, bass and northerns were caught recently with minnows, spinners and crankbaits. Some of the walleye measured 30 inches. Rock Creek Bay out into the main lake down toward the Nelson Creek area has been producing nice-sized walleye. No reports of lake trout being caught. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — Northern pike, catfish, walleye, and crappies have been caught off the bank using minnows and smelt for bait. Boaters are pitching jigs for walleye and northern pike. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fresno Reservoir — Boats have been out but nothing to report. — Bing N Bob’s Sport Shop, Havre.
Gallatin River — The water flows have jumped to 1,920 cfs and the runoff is in full force. This is a river to skip for a while. If you do head out this direction, be extremely cautious wading and work the banks with heavy nymph rigs such as dark Stoneflies and Worms. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Georgetown Lake — Closed until May 16. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Phillipsburg.
Hauser Reservoir — Rainbows are still cruising the shorelines around York Bridge. Shore anglers have been doing well using Woolly Buggers, leech patterns and Prince Nymphs. Riverside below Canyon Ferry Dam is also producing some fish. Night crawlers and egg sacks have been working well. The walleye bite has been good at the Causeway and Lake Helena when the wind is not blowing. Floating jigs, night crawlers or leeches are working well from shore. Boat anglers are doing well trolling small cranks, bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. — FWP, Helena.
Holter Reservoir — Rainbow trout continue to be picked up near the shore at Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Successful shore anglers are doing well with leech patterns, beads or egg patterns. Using PowerBait or plain worms and marshmallows is producing some fat fish, as well. Boat anglers are trolling cranks for rainbows and walleye, but the best action has been near shore. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The water flows from Lake Koocanusa are at about 17,900 cfs. The water temperature is at 39 degrees. The water has some off-color downstream from the tributaries, but for the most part the clarity is perfect. Hatches in the river are midge, baetis, March browns, caddis, and stoneflies. Some useful patterns to fish with are Zebra Midge, Midge Pupa, Parachute Adams, Bullet Head and Bullethead Skwala. The stretch from Libby dam downstream to Highway 37 Bridge/Fisher River is now closed for spawning until June 1. Below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. March brown, caddis and stoneflies have started to pop later in the afternoon each day. Dry fly fishing is spotty. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Nymphing is still the best way to fish. Nemoura stoneflies have been active as well as early caddis. A Rasta Skwala (12), Purple Chubby, or Bugmeister with a Pheasant Tail (16) will roll nicely. Look for fish in slower currents, pools, tailouts, and especially around cover. Nymphing the Kootenai River is still the most consistent technique this time of year. Be brave and confident and get out the bigger rods and throw streamers. This is a great time of year to catch a big fish. Don’t get concrete feet. Cover water and swing small streamers and fish them slowly with a pulse now and again to make them look like struggling baitfish. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Frances — The fishing has been hit and miss. Pike and walleye and the occasional perch have been caught using leeches and night crawlers. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Lake Koocanusa — Anglers re catching some pretty decent-sized kokanee. — Snappy’s Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Lake Mary Ronan — There are reports of salmon being caught. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — The lower Madison is a great option during runoff. The nymph bite has been good with worms, crayfish, and small mayfly patterns. It seems that fish are moving around quite a bit. With this warmer weather we should see a few more heads popping for BWOs on calm, cloudy days. A few March browns and caddis are starting to show themselves but fish aren't paying much attention to dries yet. Take your time working a seam line or pocket. Streamer fishing has been OK but is quickly getting better. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The West Fork is pumping in mud, but clarity can be found higher up. Fish have lots of food options right now. Nymphing has been good but the dry fly fishing hasn't quite popped yet. Stonefly nymphs, Worms, Caddis Larva, Baetis, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working well subsurface. This is the time of year when it pays to switch flies often until you find what they are keying on. If the weather stays calm while you are on the river you will likely see some fish eating dries in soft water. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Marias River — Reports that catfish, walleye, sauger, bass and pike have been biting using live minnows and night crawlers. Fishing has slowed down a bit this week. The walleye spawn is pretty much over. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Missouri River, Fort Benton — Catfish, walleye, sauger, bass and pike have been hitting minnows and night crawlers. The walleye spawn is over. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Rock Creek (East) — The runoff season is here. That doesn’t mean it is done fishing in May, but it does mean you will have to drive farther upstream to find clear water. Nymphs to fish include San Juan Worms, Squirmy Wormies or Squirmitos. Most worm patterns can be fished in a size 8. Stonefly Nymphs will still fish using Pat’s Rubber Legs, North Fork Specials, Bitch Creeks or Girdle Bugs in sizes 8-10. The Euro nymphing has been excellent this spring fishing Perdigon Nymphs or Red Tag patterns. Most Euro patterns are fished in a size 14. Of course a Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail or Prince Nymph can work in rising water, especially in sizes 8-10. There have been caddis on the creek. Tan or Olive Caddis (14) as well as attractors like a Parachute Adams, Purple Haze or Royal Wulff can definitely bring trout up. A dry/dropper setup consisting of a Caddis dry with a Caddis Pupa dropper can be deadly in the right water. To catch a “peach” use streamers: Sparkle Minnows, Grinches and Krystal Flash Buggers all in a size 4. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — The creek is still big, but looks like it has stabilized for now. Nymphs like Double Bead Stones, Rubberlegs, big Princes and San Juans are good choices. —Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — The water is off-color. Fishing is a little slow right now. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The warmer weather has spiked the flows and added color. With a day or two of cooler weather we may get a small window of clearer water to fish before runoff. For wade fishing it’s best to go above the Rosebud confluence for clearer water. The river is floatable, although the upper river is recommended for experienced oarsmen only. March browns have been appearing in greater numbers throughout the river. Caddis are thick in spots and have been hatching midday. Try fishing a dry/dropper setup with a smaller Stimulator, Jack Cabe, Purple Haze or March Brown with a Caddis Pupa dropper nymph. Trina’s Carnage Drake March Brown (14) has been the most successful dry fly pattern. Nymphing with a Girdle Bug or stonefly pattern, to San Juan Worms and small beadheads like a Red Copper John, Optic Nerve, Batman, North Fork Special, Lil’ Spanker or midge patterns have been catching fish. In the higher off-color water fish bigger Rubberleg patterns or a San Juan Worm. For streamer anglers the Grinch is always the best. In muddier water try a darker streamer for contrast. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Swan Lake — Pike have been caught on the south end and up along the guard rail. — Snappy’s Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Tiber Reservoir — The fishing has been moderate, hit and miss. Pike, walleye and the occasional perch have been caught using leeches and night crawlers. The walleye catch is over. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Tongue River Reservoir — The water temperature has reached 60 degrees on the surface. Fishing has been hit-and-miss. Successful anglers are hooking walleyes in 3-10 feet of water using smelt, spoons, or live minnows. The bass bite has been terrific using jerk bait, lures, and live minnows. The crappie bite has been slow. — Tongue River Marina.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The river has been running muddy through Columbus, so most anglers have been streamer fishing. The Grinch allowed to sink and stripped slow has been successful. Trail a beadhead nymph off the back like a Pat’s Rubberleg, Girdle Bug, Pepperoni Yuk Bug orb a dark stonefly pattern with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Poxyback March Brown, Hare’s Ear, Prince, Batman, Optic Nerve, or Pheasant Tail, Midge or Lil’ Spanker as a dropper. March browns have been showing up most afternoons if it’s not too windy. Don’t hesitate to throw a dry fly in likely water or on the clearer edges even if there’s no apparent activity. A Purple Haze, March Brown, small Stimulator or Jack Cabe with a Caddis Pupa Nymph dropped off the back is a good setup. The river is unlikely to clear up from here on out. We may get a few days of caddis fishing in before runoff is here to stay. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — The water is rising and muddy. The smallmouth bass, sauger and walleye bite has slowed down. The catfish bite is doing well and a few ling have been caught. Cut bait and minnows seem to be working the best. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — Fishing was good while it lasted, but the river is in full runoff now. See you in a month or two. If a cold front rolls through we could potentially see a window to fish. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — The river is on the rise and is muddy. Persistent anglers can still catch a catfish with worms, night crawlers and cutbait. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing has been the most effectrive. Dry midge and BWO action works better later in the day. There are still some rainbows spawning. Please leave these fish alone. Current water flows are at 1,111 cfs. Flies to use are nymphs (San Jaun Worms, Yum Yum Scud, small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink soft hackle Sowbug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubberlegs, jig-head nymphs, Midge Pupa or a Wire Worm). Hatches are blue wing olives and midges. Dries: Sparkle duns, Compara Duns, BWO Emergers, Parachute BWOs, RS-2s, Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, and Parachute BWOs (olive). Streamer patterns: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, Conehead Zonkers, Double Bunnies, Sex Dungeons, and Muddler Minnows are also catching trout. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and Newton lakes — The lakes are open. The water temps are rising. We expect to see callibaetis beginning to hatch soon with water temps approaching 52 degrees. Flies to use are Buggers, Ice Cream Cones, Chironomids, Clouser Minnows, Scuds and Wire Worms. Small midges on top are also useful midday. The water levels are very high on both lakes. Parking and launching at the East Lake is difficult since the parking lots are under water. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — The ice is off and anglers are catching rainbow trout. A 12-pound, 29-inch brown trout was caught recently using a spoon from the shore. Boat and shore fishing is doing really well lately. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — Water flows are at 1,904 cfs and it significantly injected more floating debris into the river. The water quality has diminished due to snowmelt and irrigation returns entering the river at Sulphur, Cottonwood, Idaho and Sage creeks. Water quality below the dam is good, but the flows are high enough that the access and wading is tricky, if not dangerous. Try BWOs and Midges (20) below the dam and through town to Corbett Bridge area. Hatches are best during midday. Streamer and nymph fishing is spectacular right now. We have also been seeing some caddis moving around on the the river lately in the town section. This is a month earlier than usual. Smaller soft-hackle nymphs have been working well at midday. Wet flies to use are Firebead Sowbug, Purplr, Peacock Prince, and San Juan Worms. Dries to use are Parachute Adams, Griffith Gnats, and Black Caddis. Effective streamers are Orange Blossom, Zonkers and Sculpinators. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — Trout are showing up above Newton Creek, but just not in big numbers. You have to be West of Newton Creek to be legal. Read your regulations. The river West of Newton Creek is high and muddy. Stout fly rods are recommended with fast action weights (5-7). Tippets (1x-3x) are recommended if you want to catch a large trout. Large Beadhead Stonefly Nymphs (4-10), Wade’s North Fork Special with black bodies and beadheads (red, black, silver) sizes 6-14 are working well. The river has an annual closure from Buffalo Bill Reservoir upstream to Newton Creek inside the Shoshone National Forest, April 1 to July 1. Fishing is allowed west of Newton Creek while the rest of the river is closed to protect spawning native Yellowstone cutthroats, rainbows, and cutbows. Skwala stoneflies are active right now and the best type of dry fly for that has been with the purple Chubby Chucks and/or a purple Wade’s Ho Candy (8-10). The water flows are at 3,374 cfs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper Clarks Fork — Upstream from painter Bridge to the Montana state line is opening up and flows are increasing, as is turbidity due to unseasonable warm weather. We advise fishing this section after spring runoff occurs, or if another cold front slows snow melt. If you find open water and decent conditions, size 10 and smaller dries and beadhead nymphs are recommended. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Both sections of the reservoir, upper and lower, are pretty much open now. It is time to think spring fishing. Leech patterns are very effective on the ice. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kickboat or float tube also work well. Scuds, if fishing the bottom, are good. Midges will be out, but the cutthroat have their minds on spawning now. Don’t expect much action using dry fly or emergers. On the lower lake larger streamers are effective on the splake and tiger trout. In shallower water, Leeches, Scuds, beadheaded nymphs, Zebra Midges, Bow-tie Midges and Wire Worms have been working well. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
