Montana fishing report: Cool weather temporarily dampens angling

Last week’s storm slowed angling activity across the state.
Many shops are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For those still planning on making the trek to their favorite waters, the weather temperatures are expected to warm up. Expect a little color in the rivers due to some runoff.
Ice fishing is over at Fort Peck Reservoir in the Hell Creek area, and boaters should get ready.
Trout action at Holter Reservoir near the Gates of the Mountains has been picking up.
Anglers should continue to practice social distancing and be mindful to not crowd the more popular fishing sites.
Top picks
Blackfoot River — The water flow is at 1,680 cfs and water temperatures are 38 degrees with 5 feet of clarity. The best time to fish is late morning to late afternoon. San Juans, Pheasant Tails, Jig Head Prince, and Girdle Bugs should get you some fish. The river is a little icy, but in good shape for early spring. — Blackfoot River Outfitters, Missoula.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The lake is open and clear of ice. Walleye and pike have been the catches of the week. The recent snow slowed angler traffic to the dam area. If the weather warms up fishing should pick up. The water temperature is 37 degrees. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Gallatin River — The canyon is more nymphing than anything else. Some fish have been eating a dry, but they are few. The valley fishing has been getting better and better but it has been very crowded at most of the access points. Hiking a bit is the only cure for the crowd. There is a small amount of rock snot breaking loose in the canyon. Big and little Stoneflies are being eaten in most of the canyon stretches. Snowmelt is flushing worms out of the banks. Mayfly nymphs are beginning to work as we get into warmer weather. Streamer fishing is picking up nicely. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Holter Reservoir — People fishing in the Gates of the Mountains area have been catching trout. Shore fishing has been good with spawn sacs or night crawlers. Those trolling have been doing well with smaller crankbaits. Casting a Marabou Jig has been working well. — Sportman’s Warehouse, Helena.
Rock Creek (East) — After this past weekend’s cool weather the creek should return it to excellent spring fishing conditions. If you want to catch a brown trout use Sparkle Minnows, Grinches, Krystal Flash Buggers, Fruit Roll Up Leeches, and various Kelly Galloup patterns. If you are not a streamer angler try bobber fishing with your favorite stonefly, natural or attractor nymph patterns. Stones to fish include Pat’s Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs, and Bitch Creeks. Red Fox Squirrel Nymphs are another classic Stonefly to use. Most of your Stoneflies can be fished in sizes 8-10. Natural nymphs to fish include Zebra Midges in black or red (size 16-18), Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tails (10-16). Tan Caddis Pupa (14) will also catch fish. Attractor nymphs include red or chartreuse Copper Johns, Batman, Psycho Princes, or Montana Princes in blue — all in sizes 12-16. No dry fly reports yet, but caddis and mayflies are right around the corner. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Montana
Ackley Lake — Trout have been the catch of the week casting lures from shore. Successful fly fishing has also been reported. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — From Pipe Organ downstream continues to provide some steady fishing. Zebra Midges and various baetis nymphs seem to provide the most consistency while some fish will eat small Sowbug and Worm patterns. If you can catch a window in the afternoon with some cloud cover, you may find fish eating dry flies. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Big Hole River — Rising water flows due to the warming weather provided some great Skwalla dry fly fishing. A brief return to winter this past weekend should be followed by continuation of good fishing later in the week. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Closed until further notice. The lake is still primarily covered with ice. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bighorn River — The Afterbay and Three Mile access points remain closed. Access points from Bighorn down are open, but fishing has been spotty due to snowmelt contributing to off-color water. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The water level is dropping and is fishable. It’s murky but has at least 2 feet of visibility. We should see the dry fly fishing come back into shape with March browns and BWOs being the big hatches. Have some Tilt Wing Duns, Flash Cripples, P-Hazes, and Brindle Chutes ready to go. A Skwalla/dropper is a good way to prospect. Droppers right now with the dirty water would be San Juans or Rubberlegs. Over the next couple days when the clouds move in we should have decent streamer fishing with bright streamers. — Grizzle Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The water color and clarity are good. Most of the fishing action is still on nymphs. Mayflies and Midge nymphs are definitely a must but don’t forget to run a Worm pattern or two. The river is still super cold; it runs at a much lower water temperature. Do not expect spring bugs or hot fish out this way for another month or so. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Clark Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is open in many places. The warm sunny days in past weeks provided some good fishing along the rocky banks. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — If you are fishing with nymphs use Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), Copper Johns (14), SJ Worms (14-16), and Olive Scuds. If you are fishing with streamers use Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla, Sparkle Minnow, and Miller’s Brew Time. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The water flow is on the drop and should be fishable soon. The Blackfoot River is dumping in a lot of color so the upper is a better option. The next couple days would be a good time to throw subsurface flies like San Juans, Rubberlegs, Double Bead Stones and Eggs. Think flashy and dark like Dungeons, Flash Minnows, Smoke N Mirrors, and Kreelex. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — Water flows are at 6,580 cfs. The river is on the rise and off color. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Cooney Reservoir — Anglers have mostly been fishing from the shore. The lake is still 50% covered with ice. Be careful if you take a boat out, the winds can change directions and push the ice around making it difficult to get back up the ramp. At this time the North Shore is the only usable boat ramp. Where fishing is hospitable, people are catching fat trout, just not a lot of them. Bait of choice are worms or throwing a Thomas Cyclone. The walleye are in pre-spawn and seem to be located more on the west end of the lake. The Shad Rap in silver and light-colored swim baits are working well. Remember anything over 20 inches should be released to protect the health of the walleye fishery. No catch reports of perch or ling this week. — Cooney State Park.
Deadman’s Basin — No reports recently. No traffic to the basin. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (North) — People are fishing the delta. The west shore boat launch has been fixed. Running south toward Painted Rocks anglers are jigging Zimmer Rattle Dzaster or Glow Grubs tipped with cutbait at 150-180 deep. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Due to coronavirus all fishing has been shut down. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — Ice fishing is over for the year. Get the boats ready. The bay should be open enough to bank fish in about a week. Be aware that the marina will not be open due to the governor’s mandate. Please continue social distancing if you decide to fish. — Hell Creek Marina.
Fresno Reservoir — Ice is still coming off the reservoir. The warmer weather should bring more fishing to the area. No reports of any catches recently. — Bing and Bob’s Spot Shop, Havre
Georgetown Lake — Closed until May 16. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Phillipsburg.
Hauser Reservoir — Shore fishing for trout has picked up with spawn sacs and PowerBait. For flies try fishing Balanced Leeches, Scuds and Beads. — Sportsman’s Warehouse, Helena.
Kootenai River — The stretch from Libby Dam downstream to Highway 37 Bridge/Fisher River is closed for spawning until June 1. Below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. March brown flies, caddis, and stoneflies have started to pop later in the afternoon. Dry fly fishing is spotty. If you see bugs you will likely see rising fish. Water clarity is clear. Look for fish in slower currents, pools, tailouts, and especially around cover. The China Rapids stretch between Libby and the Kootenai River Falls can offer some great opportunities this time of year. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Madison River, Lower — With the warmer weather we should start to see a few more heads popping for midges or BWOs on calm days. Take your time working a seam line or pocket. It may take quite a few drifts to put the fly exactly where you want it to drift. Pink is a good color for attractor nymphs. Fishing Midge Emergers with a Soft Hackle has made for some fun fishing for a number of anglers. Streamer fishing has been getting better. Wind has been an issue in the afternoon. When it is calm there are fish eating midges on the surface occasionally. We have seen many anglers with spring fever hitting the water so it pays to hike a little bit to find a fresh spot to cast. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The fish are feeding on a variety of things. You can toss a streamer and start getting some fish. More are on a mixed nymph feed, eating stones, midges, and they are starting to look at big mayflies. If it stays calm out while you are on the river you might get some fish in soft pockets eating dry Midges. To get into this it is better to hike to higher ground. This is going to the place to be for a few weeks. Don’t tread on redds (spawning nests). The Varney Bridge is open. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Middle and North Flathead River — The Middle Fork is flowing at 625 cfs with clear visibility at 60 inches. The North Fork is flowing at 640 cfs with clear visibility at 60 inches. Water temperature midday is 40 degrees. Best time to fish is midday. Trout have been reported. Best stretch to fish is Teakettle to Presentine. Fly patterns to use are: pink Vernille San Juan Worms (10), black Josh’s Wiggle Hellgrammite (14), and cinnamon Red Flying Ant (14). — Glacier Raft Company, West Glacier.
Missouri River, below Holter — Olive streamers have been working best. Nymphing has been steady using pink stuff. Dries that are working best are Purple ParaWulff (16-18), Griffith’s Gnat (18), Bucky’s Midge Cluster (18) and Cluster Midge (16-18). Nymphs and streamers that are working best are: Pink MO-ssassin (14-16), New Jigged MO-ssassin A-Pink (14-16), Jigged Soft Spot (14-16), Olive Thin Mint (8), Nick’s Mojo Minnow Yellow Perch (4-8), Coffey’s CH Sparkle Minnow (8), Keller’s She Demon (6). — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — The water is too muddy this week with zero visibility. As soon as the weather gets warmer catfish should start biting. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek (West) — The water flow is 407 cfs with clear visibility at 48 inches. The midday water temperatures are 42 degrees. The best time to fish is late morning to late afternoon. The entire creek is fishing well. The best access point is Gilles Bridge on the upper, and Valley of the Moon on the lower. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.
Spring Creek — No reports of any fishing. The creek is too off-color due to the recent snow. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — Water temperatures remain cold. Nymphing with small beadheads like a Red Copper John, Lil’ Spanker, or midge patterns are good options. Try an Optic Nerve Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail as a lead fly with no split shot in the shallower water and drop the smaller nymph off the back. A Pheasant Tail (14) has been very productive, as well. There has been quite a bit of rock snot in spots. There may be midges in the afternoon, so look for sippers on the edges and in back eddy pools. BWOs may also be coming off in the afternoons if the wind doesn’t knock them down. Try a Parachute BWO (18), Parachute Adams, or Purple Haze along with a smallish size Emerger. Try fishing a small streamer like a Grinch with a beadhead nymph like a Prince, Hare’s Ear, Copper John or Pheasant Tail dropped off the back. Look for March browns to start showing up as the water temperature warms. You can float the lower river but be prepared to drag your boat in three to four spots. As of the writing of this report, fishing access sites remain open for fishing following the guidelines for social distancing. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Tongue River Reservoir — The park is open for day use. Walleyes have been caught. Ice has been off for three weeks. Prior to last week’s storm water temps where up to 48 degrees. Start targeting crappies in 30-35 degree water and the weed beds with minnows and jigs. — Tongue River Marina.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — Nymphing with a Pat’s Rubberleg with a smaller midge or using a Lil’ Spanker as a dropper has been picking up fish in most runs and around gravel bars. For the streamer fisher the Grinch allowed to sink and stripped slow has been the ticket. Drop a beadhead nymph like a Prince, Lil’ Spanker, or Pheasant Tail off the back. There may be BWOs coming off midafternoon so look to fish a smaller size Purple Haze or BWO dun pattern with a Cripple, Emerger, RS-2 or Smoke Jumper trailed off of it by 12 inches or so. Midges are likely to appear, as well. Look for sippers in the foam back eddies. As of the writing of this report, fishing access sites remain open for fishing following the guidelines for social distancing. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — The river has gotten really muddy. This is a river to skip for a few days until it dries up a bit. No shuttles are running yet so bring two rigs. If you do decide to fish the off-color water use a big dark Stonefly with a Mayfly trailing behind. Fish are still holding in the soft tailouts and deeper runs. Browns have been targeting streamers during the second half of the day. Sculpins in dark and natural colors seem to be getting the job done. The streamer bite has been tough on colder and sunnier days. On these days, go low and slow, or toss some bigger nymphs. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — No reports of any fishing lately. Last week’s storm is going to add color to the water. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry midge or BWO action later in the day. There is some early season rainbow spawning happening. Please leave these fish alone. Their successful spawn is critical for better fishing in the future. Current water flows are at 2,322 cfs. Flies choices are: San Jaun Worms, Yum Yum Scud, small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink soft hackle Sowbug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubberlegs, jig-head nymphs, Midge Pupa, Wire Worm. Hatches are blue winged olives and midges. Dries: Sparkle Duns, Compara Duns, BWO Emergers, Parachute BWOs, RS-2, Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, and Parachute BWOs (olive). Streamer patterns are: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, Conehead Zonkers, Double Bunnies, and Muddler Minnows. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Boysen Reservoir — Boaters have done well trolling the shoreline for trout and walleye. Boating in deeper waters, anglers have dropped bait or lures 30-40 feet for lake trout. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — With the colder weather afternoon fishing is recommended so the water and trout can warm up a bit. Boaters have been jigging or trolling spoons, spinners, and stick bait lures 10-30 feet deep by themselves or with bait attached, like sucker meat. The west arm of the reservoir is closed April 1 to July 15. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Clarks Fork — Fishing is slow to fair for rainbows, browns, and whitefish. Midges are the primary insect activity. Water temperatures are cold except near the fish hatchery where large springs warm the river a bit. Water flows are at 287 cfs at Clarks Fork Fish Hatchery. Anglers can wade the river in places downstream from the canyon. Streamers are your best bet, backed by Sowbugs, Scuds, and small nymphs. Medium sized Rubberlegs (black, brown, purple) are good searching patterns, Trail these with Black Beadhead North Fork Specials (silver, red, purple), Princes, Hare’s Ears, Pheasant Tails, or a Blooms Soft Hackle Jig. Streamers to use are Woolly Buggers, Slump Busters, JJ Specials, or a streamer of your choice. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The Bureau of Reclamation has started increasing flows (currently 1,068 cfs) which has injected a significant amount of floating debris into the river. There should be good fishing if flows continue to stabilize. If the water keeps rising it might be some time before you will be able to get a clean drift and the fish get active again. Fish BWOs and Midges (20) below the dam and through town to Corbett Bridge area. Hatches are noon to 3 p.m. Streamer and nymph fishing is spectacular right now. We have been seeing some caddis moving around lately. This is a month earlier than usual. Smaller Hackle Nymphs have been working well at midday. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Luce Reservoir — Fishing has been decent with winter weather back. Wet flies, small spinners, or lures are recommended. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — Closed to any type of angling from Buffalo Bill Reservoir up the river to Newton Creek. West from Newton to Yellowstone National Park boundary the North Fork is open for fishing. Flies to use are beadheads (6-14) and/or streamers. Hatches are sparse due to the cold weather. Lures have been smaller spinners and/or spoons. Fishing has been slow. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — The reservoirs are still frozen. It is recommended you wait until ice is out sometime in the later April or early May. Persistent anglers can drill holes in the ice and jig for trout and splake. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
