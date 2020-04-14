Montana fishing report: Cool weather temporarily dampens angling

Stillwater River — Water temperatures remain cold. Nymphing with small beadheads like a Red Copper John, Lil’ Spanker, or midge patterns are good options. Try an Optic Nerve Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail as a lead fly with no split shot in the shallower water and drop the smaller nymph off the back. A Pheasant Tail (14) has been very productive, as well. There has been quite a bit of rock snot in spots. There may be midges in the afternoon, so look for sippers on the edges and in back eddy pools. BWOs may also be coming off in the afternoons if the wind doesn’t knock them down. Try a Parachute BWO (18), Parachute Adams, or Purple Haze along with a smallish size Emerger. Try fishing a small streamer like a Grinch with a beadhead nymph like a Prince, Hare’s Ear, Copper John or Pheasant Tail dropped off the back. Look for March browns to start showing up as the water temperature warms. You can float the lower river but be prepared to drag your boat in three to four spots. As of the writing of this report, fishing access sites remain open for fishing following the guidelines for social distancing. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.