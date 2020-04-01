Montana fishing report: Coronavirus means closures, so check before you go

Top picks

Beaverhead River — Blue wing olives are hatching. We have been doing well on dries and nymphs lately. Look for your best fishing during the heat of the day. Remember that the river is closed from the dam to Pipe Organ Bridge till the third Saturday of May. The fly shop is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. — Sunrise Fly Shop, Melrose.

Bitterroot River ­­— The skwala hatch has begun. Fish have been responding quite well to the new food source. Dry fly fishing is popular at the moment. The weather is very favorable for fishing to continue. Favorites are the Purple or Peacock Anorexic Chubby (size 10-12). Another one you might want to have handy is the Plan B (12-14). We have these in several different custom colors but purple, olive and original are my favorites. If you must go underneath; Worms, 20 Inchers, rubber legs or tungsten beads will be your best bet. Hang them off a big dry 2 to 3 feet and cut them off after you've had a few eats on top. This will save the fish from being foul hooked and improve your casting ability. The fish are really spread out, if it looks "fishy" it probably is. — FreeStone Fly Shop, Hamilton.