Montana Fishing Report: Fort Peck fishing is picking up

Stillwater River — With the weather change, water temperatures remain cold. Nymphing with small beadheads like a Red Copper John, Lil’ Spanker, or midge patterns is a good option to use. Try an Optic Nerve Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail as a lead fly with no split shot in the shallower water and drop the smaller nymph off of the back. A Pheasant Tail (14) has been very productive as well. There has been quite a bit of rock snot in spots. This has made it challenging to keep the nymphs clean. There may be midges in the afternoon, so look for sippers on the edges and in back eddy pools. BWOs may also be coming off in the afternoons if the wind doesn’t knock them down. Try a Parachute BWO (18), Parachute Adams, or Purple Haze along with a smallish size Emerger. Try fishing a small streamer like a Grinch with a beadhead nymph like a Prince, Hare’s Ear, Copper John or Pheasant Tail dropped off of the back. Look for March browns to start showing up as the water temperature warms a bit more. You can float the lower river but be prepared to drag your boat in 3-4 spots. As of the writing of this report, fishing access sites remain open for fishing following the guidelines for social distancing. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.