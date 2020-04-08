Montana fishing report: Madison, Yellowstone rivers fishing well

Madison River, Upper — River conditions can't get much better than they have been this past week. The fish are responding accordingly and feeding on a variety of different things. You can toss a streamer and start to get some fish. More are on a mixed feed eating stones, midges and big mayflies. If it stays calm check the soft pockets for fish eating dry midges up higher. Varney Bridge construction should be completed in April. Text Varney to 22828 for construction alerts. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — Water flows are still at winter levels and good for wading. Over the last week a ton of the shelf ice melted away and some folks have begun to float. No shuttles are running. Above Livingston has the best color and clarity. Lower tributaries have been dumping some color. A big dark Stonefly with a Mayfly trailing behind is a rig to start with on most days. Fish are still holding in the soft tailouts and deeper runs. During the second half of the day some browns have targeted streamers for a better meal. Sculpin patterns in dark and natural colors seem to be best. The streamer bite has been tough on colder and sunny days. On these days go low and slow or toss some bigger nymphs. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.