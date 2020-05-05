Montana fishing report: Paddlefishing is underway

Madison River, Lower — The lower Madison is great option during runoff. The nymph bite has been good with worms, crayfish, and small mayfly patterns. It seems that fish are moving around quite a bit with where they are holding. Some days they are feeding in the shallows, and other days they are in the deeper buckets and runs. If you aren't getting into fish, try to fish different types of water. With this warmer weather, we should start to see a few more heads popping for BWOs on the calm, cloudy days. A few March browns and caddis are starting to show themselves but fish aren't paying much attention to dries yet. Take your time working a seam line or pocket. It may take quite a few drifts to put the fly exactly where the fish wants it to drift. Streamer fishing has been okay but quickly getting better. The biggest issue lately has been the wind in the afternoon. Clarity has been changing day to day on the lower, but the fish don't seem to care. Big jumps or drops in flows will slow down fishing for a day or two after. It pays off big to hike a little bit, as we have seen many anglers with spring fever hitting the water. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.