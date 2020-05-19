Montana fishing report: Runoff pushes anglers to lakes, tailwater streams

Kootenai River — The water is flowing at about 17,500 cfs and may increase due to runoff. The water temperature is at 39 degrees. Anglers may see some color downstream from the tributaries, but for the most part the water clarity is perfect. Hatches in the river are midge, baetis, March browns, caddis, and stoneflies. Some useful patterns to fish with are Zebra Midge, Midge Pupa, Parachute Adams, Bullet Head and Bullethead Skwala. The stretch from Libby dam downstream to Highway 37 Bridge/Fisher River is now closed for spawning until June 1. Below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. From now until the middle of June the water will likely offer fair conditions at best. March brown flies, caddis, and stoneflies have started to pop later in the afternoon each day. Dry fly fishing is spotty. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Nymphing is still the best way to fish. Nemoura stoneflies have been active as well as early caddis. A Rasta Skwala (12), Purple Chubby, or Bugmeister with a Pheasant Tail (16) will roll nicely. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.