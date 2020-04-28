Montana fishing report: Spring run-off is underway

Montana’s spring run-off is well underway.
Rivers across the state are on the rise and becoming off colored so hitting a lake may be better fishing for the time being.
Persistent anglers may also target cooling weather trends that will slow the run-off and clear the water up.
As a reminder, a change in state policy this year is asking for paddle fishers to carry tags for catch and release.
River banks and shorelines become unstable and hazardous during the spring run-off. Anglers use caution when fishing along these bodies of water.
Here is your Montana fishing report:
Top picks
Beaverhead River — The river has been a great place to fish recently. The catch has been consistent. Baetis Nymphs, Zebra Midges, small worms, and sow bugs are working well. Late afternoons have provided the best fly dry fly fishing on certain days. We should see an increase in water flows out of the Clark Canyon within the next week. The warm weather this week should make the big caddis hatch pop this week around Dillon. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn River — The mild conditions have got the fish popping on this side of the state. The river has been producing big numbers of fish. Scuds, Sow Bugs, worms, and Midges have been working great. Eggs are also an option. Streamer fishing has been getting better. Blacks, olives and whites have been working well. The Double Bugger is catching fish consistently. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The rainbow trout continue to provide great action on the north end as fish are cruising the shorelines. Rainbows are being caught from the shore between the Outhouse and Kim’s Marina using Leech Flies, Beadhead Nymphs, Egg Sacks or Powerbait. Boat anglers are picking up a few rainbows with Crankbaits. A few walleye are being caught from the Silos while trolling Spinners and Crankbaits, especially around the river channel. Boat accessing may be challenging due to water levels and ramp location. Information is available on the BOR site at www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html. — FWP, Helena.
Madison River, Lower — The river has been a great place to fish lately. The nymph bite has been stellar with worms, crayfish, and small mayfly patterns. With the warmer weather, you should start seeing a few more heads popping for midges or BWOs on the calm days. Take your time working a seam line or pocket. Fishing Midge Emergers with Soft Hackle has made for some fun fishing for a number of anglers. Streamer fishing has been getting better. Clarity has been changing day to day on the lower, but the fish donot seem to care. It pays off to hike a bit. Many anglers have spring fever and are hitting the water. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Marias River — The river has produced a lot of fish this week. A 42 inch northern pike was recently caught. Catfish, walleye, small mouth bass, sauger, and the occasionjal brown trout have been biting. The shop is open and completely stocked. Note: Paddle fishers need a catch and release tag otherwise you cannot fish for them. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Montana
Ackley Lake — The water is clear. Fishing has been slow this week. Trout are elusive and can be seen from the shoreline. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Big Hole River — The warmer weather brought a big bump in water flows. Water clarity is not perfect. The warm weather this week should make the flows tick a bit higher. San Juan Worms and bright streamers are your best option. Following the warm weather this week, temperatures are expected to moderate and fishing should optimize. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Closed until further notice. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bitterroot River — The water is big and dirty right now. Not much for fishing besides maybe some of the side channels where the water is clearer. Anglers should head to a lake somewhere or fish the Missouri. The shop will be opening up May 1st. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — The water is very muddy right now. Its about time to start lake fishing for awhile until conditions get better. - Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The river has been steadily rising for about a week. The run-off has begun. This week’s warm weather will start putting more melt into the river. Dries to use are Renegades (size 16-20), Purple Hazes (12-18), and Griffith’s Gnat (18-20). Nymphs that are working well are Copper Johns (yellow, blue, red, lime), Lightening Bug in pearl, gold and silver (12-16), and Purple Berger (14-18). Streamers that are working are Black RL Krystakl Bugger, Harry Sculpin Dk Olive (6-8) and CH Bow River Bugger Black (2-4). — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — If you are fishing with nymphs use Ray Charles (16), Sow Bugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), Copper Johns (14), Chatreuse, Copper, SJ Worms (14-16), and Olive Scuds. If you are fishing with streamers use Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla, Sparkle Minnow, Sex Dungeon, and Miller’s Brew Time. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The water is high and muddy. Unless the weather gets cold, there won’t be much fishing until the run-off is over. Fish the lakes or even the Missouri for the time being. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — The water is coffee colored and is on the rise. Fishing conditions are not very hospitable right now. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Cooney Reservoir — This week we saw an increase in boat traffic on the reservoir. The water is 46 degrees. The south and west ends of the reservoir are very muddy. Trout fishing has picked up this week. Trolling Cowbells with Wedding Rings or a small Rapala Shad Dancers have be producing some nice rainbows. For the shore angler, tossing worms has caught a few fish. The walleye seemed elusive this week. People are catching them one day and not the next. The Rapala Shad Raps are working when trolling for walleye. Paddle Tailed soft plastics and Rapala Jig Raps in light colors are catching fish. With the water staying in the mid-40s, try a slower presentation. Remember to turn back spawning females to keep populations healthy. — Cooney State Park.
Deadman’s Basin — Trout has been the catch the week. Nightcrawlers have the bait of choice. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (North) — Anglers are starting to jig the mud line catching whitefish and lake trout. Wayfair and West Shore State Park boat launches are open and in good shape. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Anglers are accessing East Bay, Yellow Bay and Big Arm. All state accesses are open. Large perch have been caught recently at East Bay. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River — The river is restricted to Montana 15 license plate residents. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek —. Northern Pike, catfish, walleye, and crappies have been caught off the bank using minnows and smelt for bait. Boaters reported catching northern and walleye pitching jigs. The campground will be open May 1st but Rock Creek Marina will not be reopened until May 11th. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The water is in good shape. The walleye bite has been picking up. Anglers using plugs and pitching spoons from the shore line have been catching northern pike. Fishing with jigs and minnows have been catching walleye. The lake trout are starting to show up 10-60 feet out fishing with deep diving Crankbait. Small mouth bass have been mixed in the pike and walleye angling this week. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Fresno Reservoir — The reservoir is 96% full. Not too many people fishing right now. The wind has been a factor this past week. — Bing and Bob’s Sport Shop, Havre.
Gallatin River — The water flows have bumped a bit, but there is still fishing to be had. With the rain and low level snowmelt, the river has risen and greened up a bit and has made for some great fishing. Nymphing with Stone, worms, and Mayfly Nymphs will be your best bet. Find slower water and play with your depth until the fish begin to bite. The river has been crowed at the access points. Anglers have spring fever. Hiking a bit is the only cure for the crowd. Snowmelt is flushing worms out of the bank lines. Baetis are beginnings to work more and more as we get into warmer weather, Streamer fishing is picking up nicely so get out there before conditions get to muddy. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Hauser Reservoir — Rainbow fishing has been awesome at York Bridge. Shore anglers have been doing well using Wooly Buggers, leech patterns and egg patterns. Riverside below Canyon Ferry Dam is also producing some hefty fish. Night crawlers and egg sacks have been working well. The walleye bite was great at the Causeway and Lake Helena on Saturday but Sunday’s high winds kept most boats off. Floating Jigs Crawlers or leaches from shore and trolling small cranks is working well for walleye, rainbows and perch. — FWP, Helena.
Holter Reservoir — Rainbows continue to be picked up near shore at Gate of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Successful shore anglers are doing well with Wooly Buggers, Beads or egg patterns. Casting Silver Spoons or plain worms and marshmallows is producing some nice fish as well. Boat anglers trolling Cranks for rainbows and walleye have reported that the bite is fairly slow. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — Hatches in the river are midge, baetis, March browns, caddis, and stoneflies. Some useful patterns to fish with are Zebra Midge, Midge Pupa, Parachute Adams, Bullet Head and Bullethead Skwala. The stretch from Libby dam downstream to Highway 37 Bridge/Fisher River is now closed for spawning until June 1st. Below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. March brown flies, caddis, and stoneflies have started to pop later in the afternoon each day. Dry fly fishing is spotty. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Nemoura stoneflies have been active as well as early caddis. A Rasta Skwala (12), Purple Chubby, or Bugmeister with a Pheasant Tail (16) will roll nicely. Look for fish in slower currents, pools, tailouts, and especially around cover. Nymphing the Kootenai River is still the most consistent technique this time of year. Be brave and confident and get out the bigger rods and throw streamers. This is a great time of year to catch a big fish. Don’t get concrete feet. Cover water and swing small size streamers and fish them slowly with a pulse now and again to make them look like struggling bait fish. Make a couple casts and take a few steps and fish an entire run. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Frances — The walleye bite has been slow. A few pike and nice size perch have been caught recently. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Lake Koocanusa — Rainbow have been the catch of the week with some small Kokanee. Plugs Rapalas have been used successfully. — Snappy’s Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Madison River, Upper —The river conditions have been awesome this past week. The flows have kept steady and the fish are happy feeding on a variety of things. Nymphing has been very consistent, with fish eating stones, worms, and Mayfly Nymphs. If the weather stays calm anglers may find some fish eating Baetis in soft water. Streamer fishing has been getting better dailey and fish are looking for a big meal. Head higher to find this sort of action. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. Remember not to tread on Redd’s. The Varney Bridge is open to traffic — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Missouri River, below Holter — Olive colored streamers have been working well. Nymphing has been steady. Pink Stuff has been working the best. The fish have been spawning at Gates of the Mountains and we have had reports of fish biting at York Bridge and the north end of Canyon Ferry Lake. The water is clear and in good shape at 43 degrees with flows at 4,610 cfs. Dries that are working well are Purple ParaWulff (16-18), Griffith’s Gnat (18), Bucky’s Midge Cluster (18), Cluster Midge (16-18). Nymphs and streamers that are working best are Pink Moccasin Lures (14-16), New Jigged Mo-ssasin A-Pink (14-16), Jigged Soft Spot (14-16), Olive Thin Mint (8), Nick’s Mojo Minnow Yellow Perch (4-8), Coffey’s CH Sparkle Minnow (8) and Keller’s She Demon (6). — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fort Benton — Catfish have been the catch of the week. Walleye and small mouth bass fishing has been a little slow but is picking up. Sauger, and the occasional brown trout have been caught recently. Paddle fishers need a catch and release tag or otherwise they cannot fish for them. The shop is open and completely stocked. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — The river is very dark and running a lot of debris. This stretch of the river is not very fishable currently. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek (East) — The run off has started in our area. The river is still fishable, although some of our warmer days has melted some low lying snow and brought in some off color water. The Water clarity always improves the further you go upstream. Nymph and Streamer fishing are the recommended techniques during the pre-run. The best Nymph choices are Stone Fly’s, San Juan Worms, Beadheads, Pat’s Rubber Legs, Girdle Bugs, and North Fork Specials (8-12) in black or tan will cover your big bug game. San Juan Worms (8-10) in red, tan or orange are excellent choices right now. Of course Lightning Bugs, Psycho Princes (purple, blue, green), Batman’s, and Copper John’s continue to be very efficient. Additional Nymphs to fish include Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tails, and Red Fox Squirrel Nymphs (8-16). The best way to fish continues to be with Streamers, Sparkle Minnows, Grinch’s, Fruit Roll Up’s in black, Krystal Flash Buggers as well as miscellaneous Galloup Streamer patterns (4) will catch brown trout. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — The upper creek still has some clearer water and can be fished even when it is high. Big Stone Fly Nymphs and San Juans or flashy dark streamers are an effective way to fish when conditions are as such. Fish the slower hospitable water where the fish have a break. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — The creek has entered it’s run-off stage. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The river will likely spike and add some color with warmer weather this week. Cooler temperatures and cloudy weather at the end of the week should clear things up. Flows on the lower river are high enough for floating if the clarity is there. It’s always a good option to go above the Rosebud confluence for wade fishing if the lower river is off color. A smattering of March browns have been appearing and should only get thicker with slightly warmer water temperatures. The same with the caddis. There are scads of caddis nymphs in the rocks just waiting to start to emerge. Fishing a Caddis Nymph as a trailer fly isn’t a bad idea. Nymphing has been productive with everything from a Girdle Bug or Stonefly Pattern, to San Juan Worms and small Beadheads like a Red Copper John, Optic Nerve, Batman, North Fork Special, Lil’ Spanker or midge patterns taking fish. A Beadhead Poxyback March Brown Nymph should also be fished right now. For streamer fishermen, the Grinch is always #1. Tie a Nymph of some sort off the back as well. The number one March Brown dry fly pattern is Trina’s Carnage Drake March Brown (14). Get out and fish now as things are not likely to hold up once we get a sustained shot of warm weather, particularly nights, or rains set in. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Swan Lake — Pike have been caught in the south end of the lake. — Snappy’s Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Tiber Reservoir — The walleye have been a bit elusive recently. A Few pike and nice size perch have been caught. The shop is open and fully stocked. Note: Paddle fishers need a catch and release tag otherwise you cannot fish for them — Robert’s Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The river has had some color, so most anglers have been streamer fishing. The Grinch allowed to sink and stripped slow has been snagging fish. Trail a Beadhead Nymph of some sort off the back as well. For nymphing, a Pat’s Rubber Leg, Girdle Bug, Pepperoni Yuk Bug or a stonefly pattern with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Poxyback March brown, Hare’s Ear, Prince, Batman, Optic Nerve, Pheasant Tail, Midge or Lil’ Spanker as a dropper has been picking up fish in most of the runs and around gravel bars. March browns have been showing up most afternoons if it’s not too windy. Don’t hesitate to throw a dry fly even if there’s no apparent activity. If there are rising fish, look to fish a smaller size Purple Haze or BWO Dun pattern with a Cripple, Emerger, RS2 or Smoke Jumper trailed off of it by 12 inches or so. Midges are likely to appear as well. Look for sippers in the foam back eddys. As the water temperature continues to warm, expect to see caddis begin to come off as well. There are plenty of caddis nymphs in the rocks. Pay attention to weather activity upstream on the tributary systems as well as in the park, this will result in off color water. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — Over the weekend the river got some grey color from the tributaries. Later this week we might have temperatures in the 70s. This may trigger the beginning of spring run-off. The fishing will get tougher as the conditions are changing — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing has been very effectrive recently with dry midge and BWO action working better later in the day. There are still some rainbows spawning in places. Please leave these fish alone. Their successful spawn is critical for better fishing in the future. Current water flows are at 1,817 cfs. Flies to use are Nymphs (San Jaun Worms, Yum Yum scud, Small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink soft hackle sow bug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubber Legs, Jig-head nymphs, Midge Pupa, wire worm. Hatches are blue wing olives and midges. Dries: Sparkle duns, Compara Duns, BWO Emergers, Parachute BWO’s, RS-2’s, Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, and Parachute BWO’s (olive). Streamer patterns: Leeches, Wooly Buggers, Cone-head Zonkers, Double Bunnies, Sex Dungeons, and Muddler Minnows are also catching trout. Hatches are BWOs and midges. Dries to use are Sparkle Duns, Compara Duns, BWO Emergers, Parachute BWOs, RS2s, Gritthith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams and Parachute Olive BWOs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The Bureau of Reclamation has increased water flows to 2,279 cfs and it significantly injected more floating debris into the river. The water quality has diminished due to snowmelt and irrigation returns entering the river at Sulphur, Cottonwood, Idaho and Sage Creeks. Water quality below the dam is good, but the flows are high enough that the access and wading is tricky, if not dangerous this week. BWOs and Midges (20) below the dam and through town to Corbett Bridge area. Hatches are best during midday. Streamer and nymph fishing is spectacular right now. We have also been seeing some caddis moving around on the the river lately in the town section. This is a month earlier than usual. Smaller soft Hackle Nymphs have been working well midday. Wet flies to use are Firebead Sowbug, Purplr and Peacock Prince, and San Juan Worms. Dries to use are Parachute Adams, Griffith Gnats, and Black Caddis. Effective streamers are Orange Blossom, Zonkers and Sculpinators. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The river is rated as one of the best free stone rivers in the Rocky Mountain West. The best time to fish is from March through the end of October. Recently trout are showing up above Newton Creek, but just not in big numbers. Stout fly rods are recommended with fast action weights (5-7). Tippets (1x-3x) are recommended if you want to catch a large trout. Large Beadhead Stonefly Nymphs (4-10), Wade’s North Fork Special with black bodies, Beadheads (red, black, silver) sizes 6-14 are working well. The river has an annual closure from Buffalo Bill Reservoir upstream to Newton Creek inside the Shoshone National Forest, April 1 to July 1. Fishing is allowed west of Newton Creek while the rest of the river is closed to protect spawning native Yellowstone-cuttroats, rainbows, and cutbows. Skwala stone flies are active right now and the best type of dry fly for that has been with the purple Chubby Chucks and/or a purple Wade’s Ho Candy (8-10). The water flows are at 374 cfs. Upper — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper Clarks Fork — The river is opening up and flows are increasing, as is turbidity due to unseasonable warm weather. We advise fishing this section after spring runoff occurs, or if another cold front slows snow melt. If you find open water and decent conditions, size 10 and smaller dries and Beadhead Nymphs are recommended for this time of year. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Both sections of the reservoir, upper and lower, are pretty much open now. It is time to think spring fishing. Leech patterns are very effective on the ice. Beadhead Nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kickboat or float tube also work well. Scuds, if fishing the bottom, are good. Midges will be out, but the cutthroat have their minds on spawning now. Don’t expect much action using dry fly or Emerger action. On the lower, larger streamers are effective on the splake and tiger trout in the lake. In shallower water, leeches, Scuds, Beadheaded Nymphs, Zebra Midges, Bow-tie Midges and Wire Worms have been working well. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
