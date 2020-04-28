Montana fishing report: Spring runoff is clouding rivers, so fish a lake

Yellowstone River, Columbus — The river has had some color, so most anglers have been streamer fishing. The Grinch allowed to sink and stripped slow has been snagging fish. Trail a beadhead nymph of some sort off the back. For nymphing, a Pat’s Rubberleg, Girdle Bug, Pepperoni Yuk Bug or a stonefly pattern with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Poxyback March brown, Hare’s Ear, Prince, Batman, Optic Nerve, Pheasant Tail, Midge or Lil’ Spanker as a dropper has been picking up fish in most of the runs and around gravel bars. March browns have been showing up most afternoons if it’s not too windy. Don’t hesitate to throw a dry fly even if there’s no apparent activity. If there are rising fish, look to fish a smaller size Purple Haze or BWO Dun pattern with a Cripple Emerger RS2 or Smoke Jumper trailed off of it by 12 inches or so. Midges are likely to appear as well. Look for sippers in the foam back eddys. As the water temperature continues to warm, expect to see caddis begin to hatch. There are plenty of caddis nymphs in the rocks. Pay attention to weather activity upstream on the tributary systems as well as in the park, this will result in off-color water. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.