Montana fishing report: Waters are clearing up and on the rise

Stillwater River — The water is off-color due to the warmer weather. The water temperature remains cold. March browns should be coming off in big numbers as the days warm. Caddis nymphs are populating the rocks. It’s not a bad idea to start fishing Caddis Nymphs early. Nymphing with a Girdle Bug, Stonefly pattern, San Juan Worms, Red Copper John, Lil’ Spanker or a midge pattern have been successful lately. A Beadhead Poxyback March Brown Nymph should be fished now either as part of a tandem nymph rig or it can be trailed off of a small streamer if streamer fishing. A Pheasant Tail (14) has been very productive, as well. There may be BWOs, midges or March browns coming off at various times or all at once depending on the weather. Look for sippers on the edges and in back eddy pools. Try a Parachute BWO (18), Parachute Adams or Purple Haze along with a smallish size Emerger. Trina’s March Brown Drake (14) has been the best pattern to use recently. Also try fishing a small streamer like a Grinch with a beadhead nymph like a Prince, Hare’s Ear, Copper John or Pheasant Tail dropped off the back. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.