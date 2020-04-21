Montana fishing report: Waters are clearing up and on the rise

Waters across the state are clearing up but on the rise as warmer weather hits.
Boaters looking for walleye and shoreline anglers looking for fat trout might want to travel to Cooney Reservoir for some action this week.
In the western part of the state, the north end of Flathead Lake has been the place to snag hefty pike and trout.
To the east, Fort Peck Reservoir near the dam is producing trout, pike and walleye.
At the Wyoming border, the Tongue River Reservoir’s temperature is reaching that golden degree for a great day of fishing.
Here is the weekly fishing report:
Top picks
Blackfoot River — Fishing has been great here recently. The water levels are on their way up due to the warmer weather. It is very muddy right now. The best way to catch some fish is to throw nymphs like Double Bead Stones, Rubberlegs, Princes, and San Juans. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — There has been a lot of boat traffic. Boaters looking for walleye have been concentrated on the west and north ends of the lake. Bank anglers have been catching fat trout with worm-and-marshmallow combinations. A few walleye have been caught at the shore using white jigs or casting Rapalas. Remember to catch and release larger females so they can continue spawning. Try to find pockets of warm water to target. A degree or two in warmer water seems to be making the difference. The best time for catching a walleye is in the evening. The water temperature in the mid-40s. — Cooney State Park.
Flathead Lake (North) — The north end is producing phenomenal-sized trout and pike. Local baitfish 9-10 inches long have been working the best. Monster pike have been caught in the shallow areas by inlets. The west shore boat launch has been fixed. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — Fishing has been really good. Catches of the week have been lake trout, pike and walleye. Crankbait, spoons and jigs have been catching pike. Jigs have been working well for walleye. Casting crankbaits out 12-50 feet have been catching lake trout. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Tongue River Reservoir — The water temperature is starting to reaching 50 degrees. The smallmouth bass bite has been phenomenal in 6-10 feet of water using jerk baits. The park is open for day use only. The marina is open daily and is loaded with live bait. The warmer weather forecast should bring better fishing. Start targeting crappies in 30-35 degree water and weedbeds by pitching minnows with jigs. — Tongue River Marina.
Montana
Ackley Lake — Fly fishing has picked up but nothing to report. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — Right now the river is winter nymphing below Pipe Organ. Nymphs to use are Bubbleback Emergers (sizes 14-18), Pheasant Tails (14-18), SJ Worms, Micro Mayflies (18), Ray Charles (16-18), Sowbugs (16-18), and Zebra Midges (16-20). For the streamer fisher use Sparkle Minnows, Miller Time, or a Sculpzilla. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Big Hole River — Anglers need to find open water and get their flies deep. If you are nymphing use a Pat’s Stone (4-12), Lightning Bugs in silver, gold, and black (14-18), Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), Golden Stone Nymphs (8-12), Copper Johns in red, chartreuse (12-14) and SJ Worms. For streamers use a Scully Bugger, Sculpzilla, Lil’ Kim, Sparkle Minnow, or a Woolly Bugger. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Closed until further notice. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bighorn River — The fishing has been pretty quiet these days. The river access remains closed through the end of the month (except for Bighorn and lower fishing access points). The road blocks remain in place at all entrances to the valley, as well. There has been some snow recently. The fish are finally getting a big break in pressure and should really help out in the long run — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The river is rising this week with the warmer temperatures. Nighttime temperatures will help slow flows down. The fishing has been good with March Browns, BWOs, Skwalas, and a few Gray Drakes. Fly fishing will be tougher this week. Nymphing Stonefly Nymphs and San Juans when the river gets dirty will be the way to go. Flashy streamers, if we get some cloud cover, will be another option. — Grizzle Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The river is low and the trout are spooky so making longer casts helps reduce sending them in the wrong direction. The fish are in deeper water where they are not so nervous. This is a cold fishery so the best fishing has been in the afternoons. Baetis will start to produce in late April and early May. Nymphing and dries over the Baetis hatch will be productive. — Montana Angler, Bozeman.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The rainbow trout bite has really picked up on the north end. Fish are cruising the shoreline. Rainbows have been caught from the shore between the Outhouse and Kim’s Marina using Leech flies, Beadhead Nymphs, egg sacks or PowerBait. Other areas that are producing trout are Shannon Ramp, Court Sheriff, Confederate Bay, and Broadwater Bay at the Silos. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — If you are fishing with nymphs use Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), Copper Johns (14), Chartreuse Copper John, SJ Worms (14-16), and Olive Scuds. If you are fishing with streamers use Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla, Sparkle Minnow, Sex Dungeon, and Miller’s Brew Time. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The water levels are on their way up with the warmer temperatures. The higher levels may make it difficult to fish. If you are going to cast, throw some bigger nymphs. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — Skwalas are bringing in big fish. Other useful flies are Parachute Adams and Mahoganies. The water is really clear and on the rise with flows at 6,200 cfs. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Deadman’s Basin — People are fishing the basin but nothing has been reported. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (South) — Large perch have been caught at East Bay. State accesses are open. Anglers can gain fishing access at Yellow Bay or Big Arm if you are coming from Kalispell. The water temperatures have climbed to 50 degrees. Boaters have to travel out farther on the water to catch monster perch. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River — The river is restricted to Montana 15 license plate residents. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — There has not been a lot of recreational activity lately. Some boat anglers have been catching northern pike and walleyes. — Hell Creek Marina.
Fresno Reservoir — The reservoir is clear of ice. The angler traffic has been really slow. There is nothing to report. — Bing and Bob’s Spot Shop, Havre.
Gallatin River — Fishing has gotten better with the warmer temperatures. The canyon is more nymphing than anything else. Some fish have been eating a dry, but they are few and far between. The valley fishing is crowded at most of the access points. Big and little stoneflies are being eaten in most of the canyon stretches. Snowmelt is flushing worms out of the banks. Mayfly nymphs are beginning to work more and more as we get into warmer weather. Streamer fishing is picking up. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Hauser Reservoir — Rainbow trout fishing has been great at York Bridge, Spokane Bay and Riverside below Canyon Ferry Dam. Shore anglers have been doing well using dark colored Woolly Buggers, Leech patterns and Midge Nymphs. Night crawlers and egg sacks are also producing some fish. A few walleye have been caught at the Causeway. Lake Helena walleye fishing is slow but warmer temperatures should them on soon. — FWP, Helena.
Holter Reservoir — Successful rainbow fishing has been reported at the Gates of the Mountains, Bureau of Land Management boat ramp, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Shore anglers are fishing successfully using Woolly Buggers, Sparkle Minnows, Scuds, or egg patterns. Casting silver spoons or plain worms and marshmallows is also catching fish. The best time to fish is in the afternoon and evening. — FWP, Helena.
Jefferson River — The river is running low and slow right now but is fishing well with streamer and nymph rigs. The Baetis are showing up on cloudy days and can produce some dry fly action in foam lines and slow seams. The fish are concentrated in slower runs. Rubberlegs, Eggs and pink Copper Johns are good nymph choice. Big black streamers slow stripped along the bottom can produce some big brown trout. March browns should also begin to arrive with adequate cloud cover. — Montana Angler, Bozeman.
Kootenai River — The in-flow from Lake Koocanusa is 3,300 cfs. The water is clear and in good shape at 40 degrees. Hatches in the river are midge, Baetis, March browns, caddis, and stoneflies. The stretch from Libby dam downstream to Highway 37 Bridge/Fisher River is now closed for spawning until June 1. Below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. Continue social distancing. March brown flies, caddis, and stoneflies have started to pop later in the afternoon each day. Dry fly fishing is spotty. If you see bugs you will likely see rising fish. Nemoura stoneflies have been active as well as early caddis. A Rasta Skwala (12), Purple Chubby, or Bugmeister with a Pheasant Tail (16) will roll nicely. Look for fish in slower currents, pools, tailouts, and especially around cover. Nymphing the Kootenai River is still the most consistent technique this time of year. Trout will still be lethargic and not necessarily feeding aggressively. Remember to get bugs down and keep them down. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Koocanusa — Rainbow fishing has been great at about 40-50 feet down using Rapalas, Lymans and Plugits (black, blue, silver). Kokanee fishing has been a little slow due to the colder weather. Boaters are trolling 40 feet deep. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — The river has been a great place to fish lately. The nymph bite has been working well with Worms, Crayfish, and small mayfly patterns. With the warmer weather you should start seeing a few more heads popping for midges or BWOs on the calm days. Take your time working a seam line or pocket. Fishing Midge Emergers with a Soft Hackle has made for some fun fishing. Streamer fishing has been getting better. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The river conditions have been awesome this past week. The fish are responding well feeding on a variety of things. You can toss a streamer and catch some fish. Fish are on a mixed nymph feed eating stones, midges and they are now starting to look for big mayflies. If the weather stays calm anglers may find some fish in soft pockets eating dry midges. Travel higher to find this sort of action. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks during the pre-runoff phase. The Varney Bridge is open to traffic. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Missouri River, below Holter — The best fishing techniques are nymphing and swinging. The water flows are at 4,260 cfs and the temperature is 38 degrees. The water is clear and in good shape. The best time to fish is late morning until late afternoon. Olive color streamers have been working. Nymphing has been steady using Pink Stuff. Dries that are working best are: Purple ParaWulff (16-18), Griffith’s Gnat (18), Bucky’s Midge Cluster (18), Cluster Midge (16-18). Nymphs and streamers that are working best are Pink Moccasin Lures (14-16), New Jigged Mo-ssasin A-Pink (14-16), Jigged Soft Spot (14-16), Olive Thin Mint (8), Nick’s Mojo Minnow Yellow Perch (4-8), Coffey’s CH Sparkle Minnow (8) and Keller’s She Demon (6). — Blackfoot River Outfitters, Missoula.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — The water is too muddy this week, zero visibility. As soon as the weather gets warmer catfish should start biting. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek (East) — A lot of trout are pooled up and easy to catch with a standard nymph. Navigating the ice shelves without incident is tricky. Nymphs (10-14) to use are Copper Johns, Lightning Bugs, Psycho Princes, Montana Princes (blue), and the famed Batman Nymph. If you do not want a drift indicator, streamers such as Buggers, Sparkle Minnows, Grinch’s and Complex Twist Buggers have been used fantastically. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — The water levels will fluctuate with the temperature. March browns and BWOs are out. Nymphing or using streamers has been the more consistent method to fish. San Juans, Double Bead Stones, Flashy Perdigons and Big Princes are good choices. Streamers like JJ Specials, Beldar Rubberlegs, Smoke N Mirrors and Mini-Dungeons have also been successful. — Grizzley Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — The water is clear. Fishers can catch brown trout using Panther Martins. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The water is off-color due to the warmer weather. The water temperature remains cold. March browns should be coming off in big numbers as the days warm. Caddis nymphs are populating the rocks. It’s not a bad idea to start fishing Caddis Nymphs early. Nymphing with a Girdle Bug, Stonefly pattern, San Juan Worms, Red Copper John, Lil’ Spanker or a midge pattern have been successful lately. A Beadhead Poxyback March Brown Nymph should be fished now either as part of a tandem nymph rig or it can be trailed off of a small streamer if streamer fishing. A Pheasant Tail (14) has been very productive, as well. There may be BWOs, midges or March browns coming off at various times or all at once depending on the weather. Look for sippers on the edges and in back eddy pools. Try a Parachute BWO (18), Parachute Adams or Purple Haze along with a smallish size Emerger. Trina’s March Brown Drake (14) has been the best pattern to use recently. Also try fishing a small streamer like a Grinch with a beadhead nymph like a Prince, Hare’s Ear, Copper John or Pheasant Tail dropped off the back. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — Nymphing with a Pat’s Rubberleg with a smaller Midge or Lil’ Spanker as a dropper has been catching fish in most of the runs and around gravel bars. For the streamer fishing a Grinch allowed to sink and stripped slow has been the best method. Drop a beadhead nymph Like a Prince, Lil’ Spanker, or Pheasant Tail off the back. There may be BWOs coming off midafternoon so look to fish a smaller size Purple Haze or BWO Dun pattern with a Cripple, RS2 or Smoke Jumper trailed off of it by 12 inches or so. Midges are likely to appear as well. Look for sippers in the foam back eddys. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — The water is clear today. This past week we have seen some nice BWO hatches on top. The warmer weather will probably make things muddy. Nymphing and streamer fishing should be good. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymphing and streamer fishing is the most effective. Early season rainbow spawning is on. Please leave these fish alone. Their successful spawn is critical for better fishing in the future. Current water flows are at 1,804 cfs. Flies to use are nymphs (San Juan Worms, Yum Yum Scud, small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink Soft Hackle Sowbug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubberlegs, Jig-head nymphs, Midge Pupa, Wire Worm. Hatches are blue wing olives and midges. Dries: Sparkle Duns, Compara Duns, BWO Emergers, Parachute BWOs, RS-2s, Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, and Parachute BWOs (olive). Streamer patterns: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, Conehead Zonkers, Double Bunnies, Sex Dungeons, and Muddler Minnows are also catching trout. Hatches are BWOs and midges. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Boysen Reservoir — The fishing action has picked with the warming weather. Coves and bays on the west side of the lake have had an increase in crappie, trout, and walleye action. Small marabou jigs, wet flies and/or small crankbaits have been working well. The bait of choice has been night crawlers, mealworms and shrimp. On the east side of the reservoir near the marina trout action has been reported along the shoreline. Walleye and crappie fishing has been getting better. Spin fishers have had luck using Wobble Spoons, spinners (gold blades), Wonder Lures, spoons (red, white, yellow) and Diamond Spoons. Fly fishers have been plying the lagoons and bays with streamers and picking up rainbow and brown trout. Boaters have done well trolling the shoreline for trout and anchoring up for crappie and walleye using jigs and crankbaits. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — The reservoir is closed from the mouth of Sheep and Rattlesnake creeks until July 15. Where it is open, shore and boat anglers have been doing well using (no live bait allowed), spinners, lures and plugs, like jointed Rapalas. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Clarks Fork — The water is muddy below Paint Creek but clears up above Paint Creek into the mouth of the canyon. Fishing is slow to fair because trout numbers are down. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The Bureau of Reclamation has increased water flows to 1,441 cfs. The water has been impacted by snowmelt and the irrigation season. Flows are up 25% over last week. Fishing is still good for waders. Nymphing and streamers are the best ways to fish now. Use ¼ oz. or heavier spinners and spoons to combat the high flows. Midges, blue winged olives and caddis are hatching. Due to flows, dry fly fishing has spotty. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Luce Reservoir — The ice has still been coming off the lake. Be careful driving in. Maneuvering to fishing access points may be difficult due to poor road conditions. Flies to use are Scuds, Zebra Midges, and beadhead nymphs. Streamers are effective when the lake warms in the afternoons. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The river is rated as one of the best freestone rivers in the Rocky Mountain West. The best time to fish is from March through the end of October. Recently trout are showing up above Newton Creek, but just not in big numbers. Stout fly rods are recommended with fast- action weights (5-7). Tippets (1x-3x) are recommended if you want to catch a large trout. Large Beadhead Stonefly Nymphs (4-10), Wade’s North Fork Special with black bodies, beadheads (red, black, silver) sizes 6-14 are working well. The river has an annual closure from Buffalo Bill Reservoir upstream to Newton Creek inside the Shoshone National Forest, April 1 to July 1. Fishing is allowed west of Newton Creek while the rest of the river is closed to protect spawning native Yellowstone-cuttroats, rainbows, and cutbows. Skwala stoneflies are active right now and the best type of dry fly for that has been with the purple Chubby Chucks and/or a purple Wade’s Ho Candy (8-10). The water flows are at 374 cfs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
South Fork of the Shoshone — The river is a smaller version of the North Fork of the Shoshone. The south has more boulders and pocket water with less public access to Bureau of Land Management, state, or Forest Service land. Pay attention where public and private lands intersect. Trespassing is enforced. The water is flowing at 116 cfs. Ice is building along the edges in the upper valley making it difficult to fish without fly lines or leaders hanging on shelf ice or flowing ice. There is limited fishing inside the forest. Ice is prevalent on the entire river to the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Hatches are scarce right now. Midges are around. The trout will still rise to dries during the warm part of the day. Beadhead nymphs or streamers are recommended. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper Clarks Fork — The water upstream from Painter Bridge to the Montana state line is still iced over. Fishing this section is recommended in early spring or after the runoff occurs. If you do find open water, dries (14 and smaller), beadhead nymphs are useful this time of year. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — The reservoir is still frozen over. It is recommended you wait until the ice is out sometime in April or early May. Persistent fishers can drill holes in the ice and jig for trout and splake. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
