Montana gears up for more extensive chronic wasting disease testing this fall

In Wisconsin, which has 67 “hunt ranches” that raise captive whitetail deer, an outbreak of CWD not only means elimination of the herd but also scraping away the top 2 inches of soil in high traffic areas and burying it, said Amy Horn-Delzer, with the Wisconsin Division of Animal Health. Porous materials that can’t be disinfected are burned and the ashes are buried. Fences must be kept up for five years even though animals are no longer present.

“Is the prion gone?” Horn-Delzer said. “No one has the answer to that.”

So removing infected animals from the landscape is not enough to slow dispersal of the disease, McKenzie said, even though herd reduction is one of the best approaches currently available to wildlife managers to slow the spread of CWD. Unfortunately for agencies, removing animals from the landscape is often not popular with the public, is expensive and takes time, McKenzie said.

Montana has detected one case of CWD in a game farm in Eastern Montana, which will be depopulated this summer, according to Marty Zaluski, state veterinarian. Since the herd has been isolated, the theory is that CWD entered the animals via contact with wildlife in the area. Zaluski would not say where the farm was located.

Prior to that detection, in 1999 CWD was detected in an elk farm near Philipsburg. The entire herd was slaughtered and incinerated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.