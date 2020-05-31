Montana gears up for more extensive chronic wasting disease testing this fall

Montana is gearing up to test 15,000 hunter-killed deer, elk or moose for chronic wasting disease this coming hunting season.
Last year Fish, Wildlife and Parks had about 7,000 samples from big game tested for CWD, 1,100 of which were submitted by hunters. Since the disease was first detected in wild deer in Carbon County in October 2017, 11,000 samples have been tested via targeted surveillance of specific regions of Montana.
The testing target was suggested by Ken McDonald, FWP Wildlife Division administrator, during an online meeting of the Environmental Quality Council on Wednesday.
The increase in testing is partially dependent on the Department of Livestock conducting some of the lab work. The DOL now has the equipment, but travel restrictions due to the novel coronavirus have slowed instruction for the lab’s technicians, said Greg Juda, director of the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
Since 2017, most of the samples FWP has collected have been sent to a Colorado State University lab for testing. Juda said cramming all of the testing into a short period of time — the fall hunting season — also makes it difficult for his technicians. Fall is also the peak season for brucellosis testing that his lab performs for the state’s livestock industry.
New ideas
Chronic wasting disease is an always fatal infection caused by misfolded proteins called prions. In Montana the disease has been found in the south, southeast and northern regions of the state, including an outbreak in Libby and isolated positive animals in Sheridan, south of Fort Peck and most recently near Bozeman.
“Based on that, we now assume the disease is more widely distributed in the state,” McDonald said.
The goal of FWP is to maintain the disease at a low amount, about 5% prevalence, if possible. To reach that objective the agency has proposed that the carcasses of hunter-killed deer, elk and moose in Montana be disposed of only in Class II landfills. Or hunters can bone out the animal and leave the carcass at the kill site.
Since not all communities have Class II landfills, FWP is working with the Department of Environmental Quality to develop additional disposal sites, McDonald said.
FWP is also proposing new protocols to ensure that hunter-donated meat to food banks is tested for CWD before it’s distributed to the public.
“FWP has a good CWD management plan, and these changes make it better,” said Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation.
Humans
So far, there’s no indication that CWD can be contracted by humans who eat an animal infected with the disease, Debbie McKenzie, an associate professor at the University of Alberta, told the EQC. Cattle and bison also seem resistant.
However, prion diseases are slow to progress — sometimes 30 to 40 years — making it difficult to say definitively that the disease can’t jump from infected wildlife to humans. The prions are also capable of transforming to infect different species.
The other concern is that CWD continues to spread, meaning more animals will be infected and more people will come into contact with infected animals. McKenzie said in parts of Alberta 40% of deer are infected and in some areas of Wisconsin half of all whitetail bucks test positive for exposure to CWD.
“So the jury is still out,” she said. “As more deer are infected, more people are exposed and the risk goes up.”
Dirt
Even less understood is how the misfolded prions — which are shed by an infected animal through its urine, feces and saliva — survive in the soil to infect other animals, possibly up to a decade or more later. The prions are also difficult to detect in the soil.
“We don’t have good tools to look at environmental conditions,” McKenzie said.
In Wisconsin, which has 67 “hunt ranches” that raise captive whitetail deer, an outbreak of CWD not only means elimination of the herd but also scraping away the top 2 inches of soil in high traffic areas and burying it, said Amy Horn-Delzer, with the Wisconsin Division of Animal Health. Porous materials that can’t be disinfected are burned and the ashes are buried. Fences must be kept up for five years even though animals are no longer present.
“Is the prion gone?” Horn-Delzer said. “No one has the answer to that.”
So removing infected animals from the landscape is not enough to slow dispersal of the disease, McKenzie said, even though herd reduction is one of the best approaches currently available to wildlife managers to slow the spread of CWD. Unfortunately for agencies, removing animals from the landscape is often not popular with the public, is expensive and takes time, McKenzie said.
Montana has detected one case of CWD in a game farm in Eastern Montana, which will be depopulated this summer, according to Marty Zaluski, state veterinarian. Since the herd has been isolated, the theory is that CWD entered the animals via contact with wildlife in the area. Zaluski would not say where the farm was located.
Prior to that detection, in 1999 CWD was detected in an elk farm near Philipsburg. The entire herd was slaughtered and incinerated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!