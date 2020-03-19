Montana gets $24.4M, Wyoming $16M in federal conservation, recreation grants

Montana received $24.4 million and Wyoming $16 million in grant funds raised by excise taxes on the purchase hunting, shooting and fishing equipment and boat fuel.

The awards were part of the nearly $1 billion in excise taxes that are disbursed annually to all 50 states and U.S. territories by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To date, the Service has distributed more than $22.9 billion for state conservation and recreation projects. The recipient state wildlife agencies have matched the funds with approximately $7.6 billion throughout the years, primarily through hunting and fishing license revenues.

“These grants are a great example of fees paid by sportsmen and women being reinvested in opportunities for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation opportunities," said Deputy Secretary of the Interior Katharine MacGregor.

Authorized by Congress through the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act and Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act, these funds support state conservation and outdoor recreation projects.

