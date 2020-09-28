Montana hunters may have to search for meat processors this fall

Absent from the list is any facility in Billings, Montana’s largest city. Luongo said he can’t find any butchers in Billings interested in the program, even after the fee paid to them was raised from $2 a pound to $3. This year, he said the Hunters Against Hunger program has $86,000 to spend on processing, down from previous years, possibly because of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have many processing participants in the eastern part of the state,” Luongo said. “I was hoping with the raise in the reimbursement rate we’d get more.”

Last year the program donated around 100,000 pounds of ground wild game meat to food pantries across the state. Of that total, about half came from hunters with the other half via confiscated game taken by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

CWD

Making the processing of game meat even more complicated is the growing prevalence of chronic wasting disease, mainly in deer. Although CWD has never been shown to jump from an infected animal to humans via consumption, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against eating any animal that tests positive for the disease.